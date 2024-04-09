Qatar to celebrate Eid Al-Fitr 2024 on Wednesday

Qatar has announced the first day of Eid Al-Fitr will be Wednesday, April 10 after the crescent moon was not sighted on Monday.

Qatar’s Crescent Sighting Committee at the Ministry of Awqaf and Islamic Affairs announced that Tuesday April 9th would be the last day of the holy month of Ramadan, making Wednesday April 10th the first day of Eid Al-Fitr.

The Crescent Sighting Committee at the Ministry of Endowments and Islamic Affairs issued a statement after a meeting at the headquarters of the Ministry of Endowments and Islamic Affairs late on Monday.

The committee said the crescent sighting was not confirmed late on Monday and as a result, Tuesday would mark the last day of Ramadan.

It means that Ramadan was 30 days long in the country this year.

The Amiri Diwan announced that Amir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani will perform the Eid Al-Fitr prayer along with other worshipers at the Lusail prayer hall early on Wednesday.

The Amiri Diwan also said that Sheikh Tamim would receive well-wishers on the occasion of Eid Al-Fitr, at Lusail Palace on the first day of Eid al-Fitr immediately after the Eid prayer.

Sheikh Tamim congratulated leaders of the Arab and Islamic countries on the occasion of Eid Al-Fitr in several cables, according to QNA.