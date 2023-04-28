‪Qatar to become first ever Middle East host of FIBA Basketball World Cup 2027

The FIBA Basketball World Cup is one of the most important international basketball competitions.

Qatar has been selected as the host country for the FIBA Basketball World Cup 2027, the global body announced on Friday, becoming the first Middle East and Arab nation to host the event.

FIBA said its Central Board were “impressed by the bid and particularly the elements around the compact geographical nature, unique flexibility with tournament venue scheduling to better serve the fans, as well as an emphasis on sustainability,” a statement announcing the news said.

“One of the best-connected destinations in the world, Qatar’s capital city, Doha, has direct flights from most of the potential participating countries, while the recently upgraded subway and public transportation network connects all venues, providing a top-class service for all visitors.

It said the tournament in Qatar will provide a unique experience for fans as all venues are within 30 minutes of each other. In contrast, this year’s men’s cup is being held in three different countries, while the 2019 Cup in China was spread across several cities throughout the country, with Team USA having to play in four cities over a span of 20 days.

“Additionally, all venues to be used for FIBA’s flagship men’s event are already constructed, while widely used green technologies will help in delivering the FIBA Basketball World Cup 2027 as a carbon-neutral event,” the statement added.

Hamane Niang, FIBA President, said: “The Central Board was impressed by the submission made by QBF. I would like to congratulate them on behalf of the Board for the quality of the work they have already completed in putting this bid together. We are very happy to be able to award the FIBA Basketball World Cup 2027 to Qatar.

“While we are all looking forward to what we know will be another standout FIBA event when the action starts in Qatar, we will also enjoy the full journey to Doha. The qualification path to the World Cup has been a great success since its introduction in 2017, and we will be ready once again to follow all the action.”

Andreas Zagklis, FIBA Secretary General, added: “I would like to congratulate QBF on their successful bid, and we are very confident that this event will be one of the highest quality both on and off the court.

“Importantly, it will be delivered by a skilled and experienced team that has an excellent track record on a wide range of major international sporting events, including world championships or cups of more than a dozen other top Olympic sports.

“Additionally, to have all 32 participating teams based in one city for the FIBA Basketball World Cup 2027 will present a unique opportunity for fans to customize their World Cup experience by accessing more games in person than in any other FIBA World Cup over the last twenty years. I believe 2027 will be a special experience in Doha for this flagship FIBA event.”

Hosting the FIBA Basketball World Cup 2027 is expected to boost basketball in the Middle East and North Africa region. The QBF has already hosted the FIBA 3×3 World Tour-Doha in 2023, further demonstrating Qatar’s commitment to promoting basketball and other sports in the country.

The FIBA Basketball World Cup 2027 is expected to attract millions of viewers from around the world, and it will offer an opportunity for basketball fans to see some of the best players and teams in action. The tournament is also likely to significantly impact Qatar, with increased tourism and other benefits expected from the event.

While FIBA and the NBA are entirely separate entities, Qatar’s landing on this World Cup is yet another entry point for the country and region into major basketball competitions. This opportunity comes as governments in Qatar and the UAE have expressed interest in purchasing an NBA team.

The latest news comes just months after Qatar wrapped up its hosting of the FIFA World Cup 2022, in which millions of football fans flocked to the Gulf state for what has become known as the best World Cup in history.