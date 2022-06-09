Qatar third worldwide for highest costs for health insurance claims

Earlier this month, the Qatar cabinet approved a proposal to adopt the insurance benefit packages and premiums for visitors and tourists.

Qatar has ranked third worldwide for the highest costs for health insurance claims, a recent report by William Russell found.

According to the report, released on 8 June, Qatar’s average claim value reached $2,900. It followed Taiwan at $3,878, and Denmark, which topped the list at $7,328.

The health organisation noted that the high cost may not be indicative of the overall range of medical emergencies while travelling.

The most common claim categories in Qatar are for general practitioner (GP) and specialist consultations. Meanwhile, the most illnesses claimed are osteoarthrosis, a joint disorder that commonly impacts the elderly.

The disorder is also the highest in terms of claim value.

Qatar’s health insurance law

Earlier this month, the Qatar cabinet approved a proposal by the Ministry of Public Health (MoPH) to adopt the insurance benefit packages and premiums for visitors and tourists.

In May, the Council of Ministers had approved Draft Resolution no. 22 of 2021, obligating employers to provide expats with private health insurance to access medical services. It also stipulates that Qatari citizens can access healthcare services at government facilities.

The MoPH said the law ensures residents and visitors have health insurance through a registered insurance company.

The insurance must be provided to the employee from the date of entry into Qatar or from the date of a worker’s sponsorship transfer under a new employer.

Employers are also expected to notify the insurance company upon termination of an employee’s contract.

If an employer or recruiter fails to transfer the employee’s sponsorship to a new company after the contract has ended, the insurance coverage may be prolonged until the policy or the legally allowed time of residency expires.

To provide citizens with better health services, the MoPH designated health centres for Qatari patients. These facilities include Leabaib Health Center, Muaither Health Center, Al Thumama Health Center, and South Al Wakra Health Center.

Globally, Qatar’s healthcare ranks 18 out of 95 countries on Numbeo’s 2022 Health Care Index and topped the list of Arab states.

Qatar also ranks 27 out of 87 countries in the Quality of Life Index, and comes second in the Middle East after the UAE.