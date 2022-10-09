Qatar, Tanzania sign deals on infrastructure and energy

Although Qatar and Tanzania have always had cordial bilateral relations, these ties have grown stronger since the opening of their respective embassies and the exchange of high-level visits between their leaders.

Tanzania and Qatar have inked an agreement to strengthen bilateral trade and investment ties, authorities confirmed.

The trilateral deal was signed in the Qatari capital on Thursday by various officials, including President of the Tanzania Chamber of Commerce, Industry and Agriculture (TCCIA)Paul Koyi, Qatar’s First Vice-Chairman of Chambers of Commerce Mohamed Bin Ahmed Twar Al Kuwari and Chairman of the Zanzibar National Chamber of Commerce (ZNCC) Ali Suleiman Amour.

“Today, we confirm our deep goals to build strategic partnerships that will positively contribute to the economies of the two countries,” the president told the Qatari Businessmen Association (QBA) in a meeting on Thursday in Doha.

Faisal bin Qassim al-Thani, QBA chairman, said: “There are real investment opportunities in the fields of tourism, agriculture and energy support projects,” adding that after the World Cup, the association will travel to Tanzania as part of a high-level mission.

Meanwhile, Director of Tanzanian Presidential Communications Zuhura Yunus said “the objective of the MoU is to enhance trade and investment cooperation and partnership between business communities from Tanzania and Qatar, particularly in the areas of tourism and hospitality, infrastructure and energy.”

On Tuesday, the President of the United Republic of Tanzania Samia Suluhu Hassan was welcomed by the Amir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani at the Amiri Diwan, during her visit to the country to take part in the World Innovation Summit for Health (WISH).

In addition to discussing a number of regional and global issues of shared interest, the two leaders discussed ways to strengthen and deepen the two nations’ cooperation relations in a variety of fields.

According to Tanzanian President Hassan, Qatar and Tanzania have enormous potential to expand their cooperation in areas including trade, investments, tourism, gas exploration, port development, agriculture, and energy.

The two countries also agreed to share expertise on emergency and trauma care.

The establishment of Widam Tanzania

The latest development comes as ‘Widam Tanzania’ Company, which specialises in trading and exporting meat to Qatar and the rest of the region, kicked off the process to establish a presence in the African nation.

Widam Tanzania’s import of meat will help to cover the rising demand in the local market at reasonable prices, especially in light of the inflation witnessed by global meat prices, the company said in a statement posted on Qatar Stock Exchange’s website.

This is in line with Widam Company’s strategy, which seeks to expand its foreign commercial activity.

The establishment of Widam Tanzania also aims to improve meat import operations from international meat-exporting nations to the State of Qatar and the surrounding area, including the Republic of Tanzania, whose products have seen an increase in sales recently due to their high quality, and affordability.