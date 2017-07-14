Qatar takes Gulf fight to London
Khaleeji visitors to the UK this summer will either be pleased or incensed to see that the Gulf dispute is spilling onto the streets of London.
Several London black cabs branded with messages supporting Qatar have been spotted around town this week.
In addition to the taxis, which often carry advertisements, tuk tuks with the Emir’s face and moving billboards urging an end to the blockade against Qatar have also been seen.
Many of the photos appear to have been taken in the Edgware Road area, a part of London popular among Gulf tourists.
No resolution
Most of the messages seem to be paid advertisements. However, some people have mistaken them as a show of Qatar solidarity from the UK.
It remains unclear who is footing the bill for the ads.
But they come at a time when the Gulf crisis remains at an impasse. This is despite intense mediation efforts by the US and Kuwait.
Thoughts?
