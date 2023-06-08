Qatar-Tajikistan sign agreements during amir’s visit to Dushanbe

The tour will witness increased cooperation in a number of fields.

Qatar’s Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al-Thani landed in Tajikistan on his final leg of a multi-nation Central Asia tour on Thursday, where he is expected to hold talks with Tajiki President Emomali Rahmon.

The amir accompanied by his official delegation, was welcomed at Dushanbe International Airport by Minister of Foreign Affairs Sirojiddin Muhriddin, Minister of Economic Development and Ambassador of Tajikistan to the State of Qatar Khisrav Sohibzoda, as well as members of the Qatari embassy on Thursday.

مراسم استقبال رسمية لسمو الأمير المفدى لدى وصوله "قصر الأمة" بمدينة دوشنبه في جمهورية طاجيكستان الصديقة. #قطر #طاجيكستان https://t.co/HncL1kCT5d pic.twitter.com/i9rVgnKeWt — الديوان الأميري (@AmiriDiwan) June 8, 2023

Speaking about this visit to Qatar News Agency, the Ambassador of Tajikistan Khisrav Sohibzoda said that more could be done to alleviate “trade challenges” that arise from Tajikistan being landlocked.

“Strengthening and developing cooperation with Qatar represents one of the priority directions in his country’s foreign policy,” Sohibzoda added.

During this meeting, a number of agreements and memorandums of understanding were signed between the governments of the two countries at the Nation’s Palace.

These included cooperation in the field of protecting endangered wildlife and preserving its natural environment, cooperation in the field of construction and infrastructure, cooperation in the fields of tourism and business activities and on youth and sports.

سمو الأمير المفدى وفخامة الرئيس إمام علي رحمان رئيس جمهورية طاجيكستان الصديقة، يشهدان مراسم التوقيع على عدد من الاتفاقيات ومذكرات التفاهم بين حكومتي البلدين في "قصر الأمة" بالعاصمة دوشنبه. #قطر #طاجيكستان https://t.co/w9y4CHOyc4 pic.twitter.com/IsBTBbINmq — الديوان الأميري (@AmiriDiwan) June 8, 2023

Diplomatic ties between the Republic of Tajikistan and the State of Qatar were officially established on December 13, 1994.

At present, there are a few significant projects connecting Tajikistan and Qatar. One notable project is the luxury residence complex called “Diar Dushanbe,” developed by the Qatari Diar real estate company.

During Tajik President Emomali Rahmon’s visit to Doha in 2017, he and his delegation presented a comprehensive list of potential investment opportunities and areas of cooperation to their Qatari counterparts.

These areas encompassed various sectors such as hydropower, water management, transportation, agriculture, light industry, mining, and scientific exchanges. The president also emphasised the country’s four free trade zones, which are open to Qatari businesses.

Furthermore, a memorandum of understanding (MoU) was advocated for between the Qatar Stock Exchange and Tajikistan’s Central Asia Stock Exchange, established in April 2015.

In February 2023, Tajikistan and Qatar signed a government-to-government agreement regarding the regulation of manpower recruitment from Tajikistan.

According to this agreement, Tajik labour migrants are permitted to work in Qatar based on contracts that comply with Qatari legislation and are drawn up between the employees and employers.

“The joint intergovernmental trade-economic and technical committee is a pivotal mechanism and vital element to activate and follow up on economic, trade and investment cooperation between the two countries,” said the ambassador.