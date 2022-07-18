Qatar supports migrants worldwide alongside UN agency

The donation comes as part of the Gulf state’s continuous efforts to support disadvantaged communities.

The Qatar Fund for Development (QFFD) is supporting the International Organization for Migration (IOM)’s humanitarian efforts through a $400,000 donation, the Qatari entity announced on Sunday.

“As migration today is one of the most critical issues that we need to take care of, we need to assure their future stability and prosperity,” said Ali Abdulla Al Dabbagh, Deputy Director General – Planning at QFFD.

The QFFD said the agreement is a continuation of Qatar’s $500 million pledge to the UN organisation, announced in 2018 during the Doha Forum in an effort to support “the most fragile societies”.

“This agreement with IOM will assure the help of migrants, including internally displaced persons, refugees, and migrant workers, to access the basic human rights and ensure a decent life for them,” added Al Dabbagh.

QFFD and the IOM had signed two Grant Agreements late last year to implement two different projects. Out of the two initiatives, there is a one-year project titled “Livelihood Support in the Beqaa and North Lebanon targeting Syrian Refugees”.

The project aims to provide humanitarian support to Syrian refugees and their host communities in response to their dire situation, worsened by the Covid-19 outbreak.

UN figures show that the war carried out by the Bashar Al Assad regime has made 5,605,388 people into refugees. Lebanon hosts 1.5 million Syrian refugees and at least 13,715 of other nationalities—the largest number of refugees per capita and per square kilometre.

The other is a nine-month project titled “Life-saving flood response in northwest Syria” in Syria, also managed by the IOM’s branch in Turkey. The project aims to protect the infrastructure of 11 sites of informally internally displaced people (IDP), especially during the harsh winter season.

“The signing of this agreement on unearmarked funding launches a new partnership with QFFD. Thanks to this contribution, QFFD is providing IOM with the valuable opportunity to allocate funding to the most pressing needs in line with the principles of good donorship,” said Iman Ereiqat, Chief of IOM Mission in Qatar.

As part of Qatar’s efforts to provide aid to migrants and displaced people, the Gulf state allocated $5 million through the QFFD in April to support Ukrainian refugees and displaced persons.

According to the IOM, at least 6.2 million people have been internally displaced as a result of the ongoing Russian invasion of Ukraine.

In January, Qatar Red Crescent Society (QRCS) and the IOM have also joined efforts to provide community services, mental health and psychosocial support for the Afghan citizens hosted by Qatar.

Qatar is one of the top 10 donors for multi-year contributions to the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR) in the world, making it crucial to the global response to tragedies and emergencies.

The Gulf state was also among the top 20 donors of the UN entity, highlighting Doha’s important role in providing humanitarian assistance to disadvantaged communities worldwide.