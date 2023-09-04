Qatar steps in to pay medical staff in Sudan as conflict halts salaries

Qatar Charity recently delivered a total of 62 tonnes of medication for cancer and kidney failure patients in Sudan.

Medical staff at Al Nou Hospital in Omdurman, Sudan were paid incentives by Qatar Charity for a duration spanning from April to August, an initiative that falls under a broader project benefiting a total of 89 employees.

The healthcare and administrative staff at Al Nou Hospital expressed their gratitude for Qatar Charity’s initiative to support them during a challenging period when salaries and incentives were temporarily halted.

“With the generous support of the good people in Qatar, Qatar Charity has paid the medical cadres’ incentives for the past five months at Al Nou Hospital in Omdurman, Sudan,” QC said in a statement.

بدعم كريم من أهل الخير في قطر قامت قطر الخيرية بتسديد حوافز الكوادر الطبية عن الشهور الخمسة الماضية في مستشفى النو بأم درمان بالسودان، ويندرج هذا التدخل ضمن مشروع إسناد وتشغيل المستشفى في ظل الظروف الاستثنائية التي يعيشها السودان بسبب الأزمة المتواصلة.#قطر_الخيرية | #السودان 🇸🇩 pic.twitter.com/jMWkD2WCqw — Qatar Charity | قطر الخيرية (@qcharity) September 4, 2023

The much-needed push comes as Sudan grapples with an ongoing conflict that has served as a catastrophic catalyst for civilian displacement.

This forced a detrimental impact on the hospital’s ability to provide essential medical services.

Physician in the Orthopedic Surgery Department and an administrator at Al Nou Hospital, Dr Ahmed Zaid Ghazi, extended his appreciation to charity organisation for its backing of the hospital, including covering overdue payments and incentives from the start of the conflict in April up until this August.

The war broke out on 15 April following simmering tensions between the Sudanese army, led by General Abdul Fattah Al Burhan, and the Rapid Support Forces (RSF), commanded by Mohammed Hamdan Daglo, widely known as Hemedti.

The two sides previously shared power under a four-year agreement following the toppling of former long-time Sudanese ruler Omar Al Bashir during the 2019 revolution.

The doctor emphasised that this support will play a crucial role in maintaining the hospital’s operations, ensuring staff regularity, and enabling the continued delivery of medical services to citizens and patients within the hospital.

Meanwhile, Moataz Ibrahim, who serves as the Director of the International Organisations Department at the Humanitarian Aid Commission, praised Qatar’s support for those impacted by the conflict in Sudan.

He specifically thanked the Amir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani and his government, including the people of Qatar and Qatar Charity, for their ever-running aid to the Sudanese people since the outset of the crisis.

The organisation has also carried out a range of humanitarian initiatives, including providing food and medical assistance to those impacted by the conflict across different regions of Sudan.

The help includes food aid, hot meals, and mobile clinics.

The worrisome situation

Approximately 4.8 million individuals have been displaced both within and beyond Sudan since mid-April due to the ongoing conflict. Of this total, around one million people have sought refuge in neighbouring countries, as per the latest reports.

Over two million children have been forcibly forced out their homes since the Sudan conflict erupted more than four months ago.

As of 31 August, the 2023 Sudan Humanitarian Response Plan has only received 26.4% of its required funding, with a total of $676.9 million received thus far.

Meanwhile, various attempts to halt the conflict have failed in recent months, with Saudi Arabia and the United States taking up leading positions on the mediation front.

While the two parties managed to produce a short-term ceasefire agreement in Jeddah in May, violence and intensified clashes on the ground quickly led to the collapse of the deal.

Since the start of the conflict, Sudan has scurried through at least 16 failed ceasefires, leaving little hope for an end to the fighting and raising fears over a massive civil war.