Qatar Sports Club terminates contract with Algerian footballer Benlamri

Originally called Al Esteqlal and established in 1961, Qatar Sports Club became its official name in 1981.

Qatar Sports Club has confirmed the termination of Algerian defender Djamel Eddine Benlamri’s contract in an announcement on Sunday. The player had joined the club last July as a free transfer during the summer transfers when his contract with Lyon in France expired.

Qatar club wrote that this decision came following consultations between the player and the club, affirming April 17th will be the “last day” for the player.

تم إنهاء عقد المحترف جمال الدين بلعمري لاعب فريق كرة القدم الأول ،و جاء إنهاء العقد بعد مشاورات بين اللاعب والنادي.

وبهذا الاتفاق سيكون اليوم 17 أبريل 2022 هو اليوم الأخير للاعب ،وتشكر إدارة النادي اللاعب على الفترة التي قضاها مع الفريق متمنين له كل التوفيق في مشواره الرياضي. pic.twitter.com/jJKzOoTNre — Qatar SC | نادي قطر الرياضي (@QatarSportClub) April 17, 2022

Shelving away his yellow and black striped team uniform, Benlamri is now eyeing the football industry, seeking to secure a deal with another club. Reports had proposed the player may return to the Saudi Arabian Al-Shabab Football Club, where it was considered his first experience in a foreign team outside of the Algerian league as well as the club where he spent most of his career in.

The 32-year old football player proved his competency especially through a victorious game at the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations hosted by Egypt and 2021 FIFA Arab Cup in Qatar.

His journey with international tournaments fell short this year, as the Algerian Football Federation endured an unexpected loss from the Cameroonian team during a Qatar 2022 World Cup qualification playoff. This snatched away Benlamri and his team’s ticket to competing in the major football event this November.

Late March, Algeria’s football federation filed a complaint to football’s world governing body, FIFA, over qualifier game defeat and had called for a rematch, Al-Jazeera reported.

The move came after the football association’s president resigned. Algeria has argued that its defeat to Cameroon in Algeria’s stadium, Blida, was “distorted” by the referee’s performance.

“The FAF [Algerian football federation] is determined to use all legally permitted means to have its rights restored and to replay the match under conditions guaranteeing the honesty and partiality of the arbitration,” the team noted, adding that it had also requested the “opening of an investigation” into the game.

According to Football Database, Qatar Sports Club ranks the seventh in the Gulf country as of 17th of April 2022, with 1308 points achieved by the team.

On an international level, the club stands at a ranking of 1350th and is placed the 136th at a continental stage.

