Qatar slams suicide attack targeting Russian embassy in Afghanistan

At least six people were killed in the suicide attack.

Qatar has condemned a deadly bombing that struck near the entrance of the Russian embassy in the Afghan capital on Monday, killing at least six.

Doha “expressed its strong condemnation and denunciation of the bombing that took place near the Embassy of the Russian Federation in the Afghan capital, Kabul, that led to deaths, including Russian diplomats, and several injuries,” the Ministry of Foreign Affairs said in a statement.

The ministry also “stressed the importance of providing the necessary protection for all diplomatic missions and their staff, as one of the pillars of the international system”.

Statement : Qatar Strongly Condemns Bombing Near Russian Embassy in Afghanistan#MOFAQatar pic.twitter.com/dVWm3i6YPn — Ministry of Foreign Affairs – Qatar (@MofaQatar_EN) September 5, 2022

The rare attack on a foreign diplomatic mission in Kabul killed two embassy staff, the Russian foreign ministry said.

An “unknown militant” triggered an explosive device near the embassy’s consular section just before 11am on Monday, near the Darul Aman area in southwest of Kabul.

“As a result of the attack, two employees of the diplomatic mission were killed, and there are also victims among Afghan citizens,” the Russian ministry noted.

In a statement to Reuters, a police chief said guards manning the entrance recognised and shot the suicide attacker.

A letter Telegram statement by the Islamic State militant group said one of its members “blew up his suicide vest in a gathering attended by Russian employees” near the embassy.

The incident has been condemned worldwide, with United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres expressing his condolences to the victims and their families.

The UN mission in Afghanistan in a tweet also called on “the de facto authorities to take steps to ensure the safety and security of the people as well as diplomatic missions”.

The ruling Taliban party, which captured control of Afghanistan following a rapid offensive post US and foreign troop withdrawal last year, vowed to take action.

“[The government] has a close relationship with Russia; we will never let such negative actions of enemies have a negative impact on the relationship,” Taliban foreign ministry spokesman, Abdul Qahar Balkhi said in a statement.