Qatar slams attack on Saudi cultural office in Sudan

More than 500 people have died and over 4,000 people have been injured in Sudan’s ongoing conflict.

Qatar has condemned a violent attack targeting the Saudi Cultural Attaché building in the Sudanese capital, the foreign ministry confirmed at Thursday.

A statement by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs said an armed group “vandalised equipment and cameras, seized some of the attaché’s property and disrupted the attaché’s systems and server.”

Statement : Qatar Strongly Condemns Storming of the Saudi Cultural Attaché in Sudan by an armed group#MOFAQatar pic.twitter.com/ytL6RwlRzY — Ministry of Foreign Affairs – Qatar (@MofaQatar_EN) May 3, 2023

The ministry strongly urged Sudanese authorities to take immediate action to ensure the safety and protection of diplomatic missions within their territory.

It has also called for the swift identification and prosecution of those responsible for the heinous attack, emphasising the need to bring them to justice and hold them accountable for their actions.

Qatar echoed previous calls to bring hostilities to a halt in Sudan, where a flare up between the Sudanese military and a paramilitary force has led to the death of more than 500 people since 15 April.

“The Ministry of Foreign Affairs reaffirms the position of the State of Qatar calling for an immediate cessation of the fighting in Sudan, the exercise of maximum restraint, resorting to the voice of reason, giving priority to the public interest, and sparing civilians the consequences of fighting. It also expresses the State of Qatar’s aspiration for all parties to pursue dialogue and peaceful ways to overcome differences,” the statement added.

Sudan facing catastrophe

According to the United Nations, over 100,000 individuals have fled Sudan as a result of the intense conflict. The staggering figure has sparked grave concerns among officials who fear the situation could rapidly deteriorate into a full-blown humanitarian crisis if hostilities continue.

A further 334,000 people have been displaced within Sudan due to the ongoing fighting.

Despite a ceasefire agreement, fighting has continued to rage in the capital city of Khartoum between the army and the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF).

The escalation in violence has caused significant distress and upheaval for the population, with many civilians caught in the crossfire and facing immense hardship.

The UN has called on all parties involved to urgently de-escalate the situation, prioritise the wellbeing of civilians, and engage in constructive dialogue to find a peaceful resolution to the conflict.

The international community has also voiced concern over the situation in Sudan, with many calling for an end to the violence and a renewed commitment to the peace process.

On Wednesday, the army and paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF) tentatively agreed to a new seven-day truce starting 4 May.

The United Nations special envoy to Sudan, Volker Perthes, informed the AP news agency that both sides agreed to talks aimed at achieving a “stable and reliable” ceasefire. Saudi Arabia has been suggested as a potential location for the talks.

Should the negotiations take place, it would be the first meeting between the opposing factions since the onset of the conflict.

Despite a series of temporary ceasefires, hostilities have resumed with both sides failing to uphold their agreements. The military has continued to carry out air strikes on Khartoum in a bid to weaken the RSF.

So far, at least 550 people have been killed in the fighting.