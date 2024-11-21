Qatar shares FIFA World Cup 2022 lessons with Saudi Arabia

The FIFA World Cup 2022 has been hailed as ‘the best-ever World Cup in the history of the tournament’ by the head of Saudi Arabia’s 2034 World Cup Bid Unit.

As Saudi Arabia prepares to ratify its bid for the 2034 FIFA World Cup next month, Nasser Al Khater, CEO of FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022, shared valuable insights on the challenges and opportunities Qatar faced during its historic 2022 tournament.

Speaking at the 2024 Misk Global Forum in Riyadh, Al Khater discussed how the World Cup was the most sustainable tournament yet, and sold 3.2 million tickets – a 17 percent increase from the 2018 tournament in Russia.

Al Khater also highlighted the difficulties Qatar encountered – particularly with the global Covid-19 pandemic, the complexities of organising an event in a rapidly developing nation, and concerns over workers’ welfare.

One of the most significant challenges was managing media perceptions and the scrutiny Qatar faced, he said.

“From the bid stage, the challenge was people not taking us seriously, not seeing us as a serious contender,” said Al Khater, reflecting on how the perception of Qatar as a host country evolved as the event drew closer.

He noted the concerted efforts to discredit Qatar as a World Cup host, especially towards the end of the bidding process.

Al Khater also discussed the impact of mainstream media reporting, which often painted a negative image of the country.

Despite this, he commented that many visitors to Qatar had praised its safety and hospitality, with women, in particular, highlighting their sense of security at football matches.

“Women said, ‘We have never felt so safe at football matches in our lives,’” he added.

‘Nationwide pride’

The session was moderated by Hamad Albalawi, head of Saudi Arabia’s Sports Federation Bid Unit for the 2034 World Cup.

Despite initial doubts about Saudi Arabia’s experience, he acknowledged his country’s progress under its Vision 2030 plan.

“The Saudi youth is one of the most capable youths of the world,” Albalawi said, expressing confidence in Saudi Arabia’s bid for the 2034 World Cup.

“Saudi Arabia is a story of growth … of remarkable transformation,” he added.

Al Khater also underlined the positive impact the 2022 World Cup had on Qatar’s youth.

He observed that the event fostered national pride and unity, with young people feeling a strong sense of collective accomplishment.

“The youth in Qatar were quite lucky that they have been able to witness a country that was growing together and living a sense of nationwide pride,” he said.

Al Khater highlighted the importance of involving the youth in planning and hosting the event, offering programs in schools and providing opportunities for students to volunteer.

“The youth of a nation are your biggest ambassadors,” he stated.

Albalawi shared similar sentiments, advising Saudi youth to embrace the potential of the 2034 World Cup as an opportunity for personal and professional growth.

“The World Cup is an enabler to all of the different projects,” he noted.

He encouraged young people to strive for excellence in all fields, urging them to always be diligent and ask questions to ensure success.

Al Khater also offered advice to the people of Saudi Arabia, stressing the importance of maintaining a broader perspective amidst the pressures of hosting such a large-scale event.

“Always keep the big picture in mind,” he advised, pointing to the importance of managing expectations and focusing on strategic goals rather than getting lost in the details.

“You need to hold yourself and start to zoom out. Learn how to manage up,” he added.