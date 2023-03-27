Qatar sets up free Iftar tents for 10,000 people everyday

The Ministry of Awqaf and Islamic Affairs has set up Iftar tents and meal distributions across the country during Ramadan.

The General Endowments Department at the Ministry of Awqaf and Islamic Affairs has taken a proactive approach to cater to the needs of the community by setting up several iftar tents during the holy month of Ramadan.

The tents are designed to accommodate a significant number of fasting individuals, with a collective capacity of up to 10,000 people per day.

The latest initiative enables all individuals regardless of their background to break their fast in a comfortable and community-driven environment.

These tents have also been strategically set up in densely populated areas across the country to ensure maximum reach and accessibility to the public.

The ministry’s approach in establishing the Iftar tents in various locations indicates its commitment to serving the people while also making it more convenient for those who are in need to find a location that is suitable and close to them.

The ministry is not limiting its efforts to iftar tents alone.

Volunteers and workers are also distributing meals to those fasting in various locations throughout the country. The list of these locations has been made available on the ministry’s website to ensure that individuals who need assistance can easily locate the designated sites.

The locations are the following:

Distribution of meals:

Corniche MIA

Souq Waqif

Katara

Lusail

The Pearl

Old Al Rayan prayer ground

Eid Prayer ground in Al Aziziya

Iftar tents:

Ain Khalid (Thursday and Friday souq)

Eid Prayer Ground – Bin Omran

Al Wakra City

Al Khor – Othman bin Affan mosque

Industrial Area

New Central Market – Al Sailiya

This comprehensive approach by the Ministry aims to ensure that everyone has access to a nutritious and satisfying meal to break their fast. This is particularly important for those who are less fortunate and may not have the means or time to prepare their own iftar meal.

Importance of giving

Ramadan is a month of heightened spiritual connection and devotion for Muslims around the world. It is not only a time for reflection and personal growth but also an opportunity to give back to the community.

The act of giving to those in need is considered to be a form of worship, be it money, food, clothes or whatever it is the person can provide.

One of the most significant ways to give back during Ramadan is through distributing iftar meals to those in need. This tradition has been practiced for centuries and continues to hold great importance in modern times, and Qatar is no different.

Thousands of workers flock to different areas across the country to receive iftar free of charge, in one of the designated tents or locations the ministry has organised for the public.

This is made possible by generous donations from the public throughout the year, which authorities allocate part of to help those in need.

Those interested in donating to the initiative can do so through the hotline on 66011160, or directly through the website.