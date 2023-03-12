Qatar sets Guinness World Record for longest inflatable obstacle course

It is located in a 55,000 square metre area at Spectator Parking D, in Education City Stadium.

The InflataMONSTER now holds the record for the longest inflatable obstacle course in the world thanks to its 60 distinct sections of difficult obstacles.

At the InflataRUN event taking place at Education City in Qatar Foundation, Events & Entertainment Enterprises (E3) won its first Guinness World Records title for having the longest inflatable obstacle course.

The current record, which measures 568.10 metres, is held by Conifox Adventure Park in Scotland. With its inflatable monster, known as the InflataMONSTER, measuring 1,055.225 metres, E3 has officially broken the Guinness World Record.

The InflataMONSTER has 60 different sections where thrill-seekers can bounce their way to 60 different levels of fun for children and adults alike. The course’s enormous 7385m2 inflatable area is divided into sections that are up to 8m tall.

The record for the world’s longest inflatable obstacle course was presented by an Official Adjudicator from Guinness and confirmed as such by independent surveyors.

Commenting on this world record-breaking inflatable obstacle, Abdulla Al Kubaissi, E3 Chairman, said, “We are making history and are proud to be featured in the Guinness World Records, and I invite Qatari citizens and residents to experience the InflataMONSTER”.

Residents are eligible to participate in two inflatable races.

The InflataRACES are set for Saturday 18 March, 2023. A 100-meter challenging “SPRINT” will be contested over an inflatable course, and “MONSTER” – a 1,055-meter stretch will challenge runners over the age of six over an inflatable course.

There will be five suitable age competitor categories for each race. Children ages 6 to 9 are eligible for the Kids Mini, children ages 10 to 13 for the Kids Junior and teenagers ages 14 to 17 for the Kids Senior.

There will be two categories: an adult category for competitors between the ages of 18 and 40, and a Masters category for serious runners 40 years of age and older. The top three male and female winners in each category will split the money and gift cards as well as the medals awarded to winners.

You can purchase tickets online at www.inflatarun.com/tickets for 175 QAR for children aged 4 to 11 and 185 QAR for those over 12.