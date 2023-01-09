Qatar sends condolences to Senegal after dozens killed in bus crash

Senegal declared three days of national mourning starting from Monday.

Qatar’s amir sent his condolences to Senegal after at least 40 people were killed in a tragic bus crash that prompted a three day period of mourning in the African nation.

In a statement on Monday, Qatar News Agency said the Amir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani sent a cable of condolences to President of the Republic of Senegal Macky Sall “on the victims of the two-bus collision in central Senegal”.

Senegal declares national mourning after bus crash kills dozens.



38 people died and about 80 were wounded in central Senegal after two buses collided in the early hours of Sunday, local officials and President Macky Sall said in statements. pic.twitter.com/yI7zAu6tAV — Punchline Africa Tv (@Punchline_Afric) January 9, 2023

The collision between the two buses in Senegal’s Kaffrine region happened in the early hours of the morning on Sunday.

Images and videos that surfaced on social media showed the two buses dented into one another with debris spread across the road.

“I am deeply saddened by the tragic road accident today in Gniby causing 40 deaths and many serious injuries. I extend my heartfelt condolences to the families of the victims and wish a speedy recovery to the injured,” Senegal’s President Macky Sall said in a tweet addressing the incident.

