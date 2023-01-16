Qatar sends condolences to Nepal after deadliest plane crash in decades

The latest tragedy marks the country’s deadliest plane crash in 30 years.

Qatar’s amir sent his condolences to Nepal after dozens were killed in a tragic plane crash on Sunday morning.

In a statement, Qatar News Agency said that Amir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani sent a “cable of condolences to the President of Nepal Bidya Devi Bhandari, and wished the victims a speedy recovery.”

That came just hours after reports of a plane crash emerged online, in which at least 68 people were killed.

The plane was en route from Kathmandu, the country’s capital, to the tourist city of Pokhara when the tragic incident happened. A vibrant tourist destination, Pokhara is located 124 miles (200 km) west of Kathmandu and just 27 minutes away by flight.

Local television showed rescuers and onlookers gathered around the wreckage as thick black smoke billowed from the crash site.

According to an eyewitness, the plane began its landing attempt but started to spin erratically in the air before falling nose-first and crashing.

Footage that emerged online appeared to show a passenger filming on Facebook live onboard the aircraft before impact.

Four crew members were among the 72 passengers who boarded Nepal’s Yeti Airlines’ twin-engine ATR 72 aircraft, according to airline spokesman Sudarshan Bartaula.

A spokesperson for the Nepal police revealed that 68 bodies had so far been removed from the scene and that no survivors had been discovered. Officials added that it is ‘unlikely’ that there are any more survivors, though rescue teams are searching for the remaining four passengers.

The latest incident is the country’s deadliest plane crash in 30 years.

According to a government statement, Nepali Prime Minister Pushpa Kamal Dahal called an urgent cabinet meeting in response.

“I am deeply saddened by the sad and tragic accident of Yeti Airlines ANC ATR 72 which was flying from Kathmandu to Pokhara with passengers,” he posted on Twitter.

“I sincerely appeal to the security personnel, all agencies of the Nepal government, and the general public to start an effective rescue.”

Authorities have already formed a committee to investigate the crash and declared Monday a national day of mourning, sources revealed.

“Responders have already reached there and trying to douse the fire. All agencies are now focused on first dousing the fire and rescuing the passengers,” local official Gurudutta Dhakal said.