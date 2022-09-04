Qatar sends aid to flood victims in Sudan as death toll rises

The Sudanese military leadership and the opposition have traded accusations over who is to blame for the calamity and how to respond to it.

Qatar Charity has collaborated with Qatar Red Crescent Society to support hundreds of Sudanese affected by floods in Kassala city, eastern Sudan.

The aid includes approximately 82 tonnes of food, as well as 300 shelter vents that will be distributed to flood-affected villages by teams on the ground.

The Governor of Kassala State in eastern Sudan Khojaly Hamad Abdalla hailed Qatar for providing immediate humanitarian aid to those affected by the country’s floods and torrential rains.

He stated that aid reflects Doha’s unwavering support to Sudan, noting that whenever there is an urgent call for support, Qatar promptly responds.

The UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA) said last week that floods and flash floods continued to hit 15 of Sudan’s 18 states.

According to the OCHA, at least 89 people have died and more than 30 have been injured since the start of the rainy season.

Around 226,200 individuals have been affected across the country, including 45,270 in Al Qadarif State, 39,448 in Central Darfur, 30,677 in South Darfur, 26,592 in White Nile, and 25,890 in Kassala.

Flooding has destroyed at least 13,200 homes and damaged 34,200 more.

“The floods have reportedly affected at least 500 health facilities, 1,000 water sources and over 2,500 latrines have been damaged or destroyed,” the statement said.

“People have lost over 740 head of livestock and over 12,000 feddans (over 5,000 hectares) of agricultural land were affected by floods, which will contribute to already worrying levels of food insecurity.”

Meanwhile, the military leadership and the opposition have traded accusations over who is to blame for the calamity and how to respond to it.

The Sudanese Professional Association (SPA), the Forces for Freedom and Change (FFC), and civil society organisations have all criticised the government of failing to appropriately prepare for the autumn season.

State-owned news agency SPA stated in a statement that the floods were just one of many examples, including the economy, of how the military has failed to act since October.