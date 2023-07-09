Qatar seeks to join China in diplomatic drive to ease regional tensions: official

Earlier this year, Beijing brokered a diplomatic agreement between Iran and Saudi Arabia, showcasing its potential as a key mediator in regional disputes.

Qatar is seeking to establish closer ties with China and cooperate on mitigating regional tensions, Chinese state news agency Xinhua said citing a Qatari government official said

This came up during a meeting in Doha between State Minister of Qatar Mohammed bin Abdulaziz Al-Khulaifi and Beijing’s Special Envoy on Middle East affairs, Zhai Jun.

The meeting signalled a shared commitment to heighten coordination on pressing regional issues, the report added. Al-Khulaifi emphasised Qatar’s commitment to collaborate closely with China, marking a proactive step in positioning Qatar as a significant player in global affairs.

China, acknowledging Qatar’s unique and influential role in regional and international dynamics, also expressed plans to make joint strides towards preserving peace and promoting stability.

Zhai Jun affirmed China’s readiness to work in synergy with Qatar, guided by the strategic vision of both nations’ leaders, with the aim to elevate relations to new heights.

Earlier this year, Beijing brokered a diplomatic agreement between Iran and Saudi Arabia, showcasing its potential as a key mediator in regional disputes. This development has raised expectations that China could also facilitate dialogue in other conflicts.

China’s pledge to work with international bodies such as the United Nations, to resolve issues in the Middle East, further aligns with Qatar’s mission. In an April meeting between UN Undersecretary-General for Political and Peacebuilding Affairs, Rosemary DiCarlo and Zhai Jun, the latter committed to cooperating with the UN to address these concerns.

Qatar-China relations

China and Qatar have shared diplomatic relations for 35 years, with bilateral cooperation evolving and deepening over the decades across various domains.

Notably, the two nations have been cementing energy ties, with QatarEnergy and the China National Petroleum Corporation recently signing a landmark 27-year agreement.

This pact allows China to purchase four million metric tonnes of liquefied natural gas per annum from Qatar, following a similar agreement reached with Sinopec seven months earlier.