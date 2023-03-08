Qatar secures top place in labour market efficiency and employment rate

The index is a tool for tracking a country’s level of knowledge in critical areas like education, innovation, and technology.

Qatar has achieved top rankings in two categories, ‘efficiency of the labour market’ and ’employment rate with vocational education,’ in the Global Knowledge Index (GKI) 2022.

The UNDP and the Mohammed bin Rashid Foundation Al Maktoum Knowledge Foundation collaborated to publish the GKI— a valuable resource for building development indicators.

The Gulf nation ranked 37th out of 132 countries worldwide and 37th out of 60 countries with very high human development.

The index highlighted Qatar’s exceptional performance in five education and employment indicators, including being rated first for the researcher’s share of Research and Development (R&D) expenditure.

Not only that, but the peninsula also topped the list for the lowest rate of unemployment among higher and vocational education graduates and the proportion of technical education and vocational training jobs.

The country was ranked second in creating a favourable educational environment and first globally in the percentage of primary and secondary schools with access to computers. The GKI focuses on seven compound sub-indicators that measure the performance of six key knowledge sectors and the environment sub-indicator.

It provides reliable data to support nations and decision-makers in understanding and addressing challenges, highlighting the critical knowledge barriers to achieving the 2030 sustainable development goals (SDGs).

The UNDP released the GKI 2022 results at the Youth Knowledge Forum, which was held in cooperation with the MBRF. The index comprised 155 variables and 132 countries, including 11 Arab countries.