Qatar secures second place at World Paramotor Championship

The Qatari team has secured second place at the FAI World Paramotor Slalom Championships, which concluded Tuesday.

The event, hosted for the first time in Qatar and the Middle East, took place over ten days at Al Saad Square in Lusail, marking a significant milestone in the world of air sports.

The championship, organised by the Qatar Air Sports Committee (QASC) of the Joint Special Forces, saw the participation of athletes from 14 countries, demonstrating a diverse range of talent.

Staff Brigadier-General Jassim bin Ali Al Attiyah, Commander of the Joint Special Forces and President of the QASC, lauded the exceptional achievement, highlighting it as a testament to the dedication and prowess of Qatari air sports athletes.

“Such achievements are not strange for athletes of air sports, since they have been accustomed to these tournaments and achieving milestones,” he remarked during the closing event, asserting that Qatar’s ambitions in the sport will continue.

Al Attiyah also pointed to the crucial support from Qatar’s leadership in fostering the growth of air sports within the nation, which has significantly contributed to the team’s success.

He envisioned the championship as a stellar event that sets the stage for future accomplishments in the field.

“[This] achievement was [possible because of] the huge support the team is receiving, along with the determination of athletes,” Abdullah Saeed Al Mansouri, Vice-Chairman of the QASC added, underscoring the combination of support and athlete dedication as key to their success.

The World Paramotor Championship is a global competition that tests the skills of paramotor pilots in precision flying, navigation, and aerobatic displays.

Paramotoring, also known as powered paragliding, combines paragliding with a motorised fan attached to the pilot’s back, allowing for powered flight.

This sport offers the thrill of flying with the flexibility to take off and land in small spaces, making it increasingly popular among aviation enthusiasts.

The FAI World Paramotor Slalom Championships specifically focus on the slalom discipline, where pilots navigate through a course marked by obstacles, demonstrating agility, speed, and precision.

This event not only highlights the technical skills and strategic planning of the pilots but also promotes the spirit of international camaraderie and competition.