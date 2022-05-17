Qatar dominates GCC opening winning three gold and one silver medal

The Gulf nation’s athletes proved their resilience in the opening of the GCC games in Kuwait, bagging four medals in total.

Qatar’s athletes sprung into action just days after they landed in Kuwait for the GCC games, sealing three gold medals and one silver on the 3rd GCC Games’ opening night.

Silver medalist Tosin Ogunode stormed to victory in the men’s 100m dash final in 10.05 seconds, while the nation-favorite Ammar Ibrahim won the men’s 400m final in 45.76 seconds.

But that’s not all that is special about the victory. Ogunode is the younger brother of the four-time Asian Games gold winner Femi and it seems that winning streak runs in the family.

In his race, Ogunode finished ahead of silver medalist Abdullah Abkar from Saudi Arabia, who clocked a time of 10.21 seconds. Meanwhile, Oman’s Barakat Al Harthi won the bronze in 10.30 secs.

The women’s team also put on an unforgettable night. On Qatar’s debut at the GCC Games, Samar Mansouri cleared the bar at 3.40m in the women’s pole vault to win the first gold medal for the country.

The fourth medal followed shortly thanks to Saeed Al Absi after finishing second in the men’s 110m hurdles. The athletes finished in 14.08 seconds, while Yaqoub Al Youha claimed gold in 13.65 seconds. The bronze went to Khalfan Al Jabri of Oman in 15.04sec.

GCC Games: all you need to know

Almost 1,700 participants from six GCC countries are competing in 16 different sports in the event, including handball, volleyball, basketball, futsal, swimming, athletics, shooting, karate, judo, tennis, cycling, and ice hockey, table tennis, padel, and e-sports.

Qatar alone is represented by 173 athletes who are competing in all the categories except for both futsal and ice hockey.

The highlight of this year’s edition of the GCC Olympic Games is women competing for the first time in the Olympics.

Women’s competitions in e-sports, athletics, and cycling are included in the Games for the first time in its history.

Tuesday will mark the second day of the games, which will kick off with shooting competitions at the Sheikh Sabah Al Ahmad Olympic Shooting Complex.

The tournament will begin with a trap event where shooters will fire 75 targets a round, followed by the 10m air pistol event at 10.30 am, and finally, the finals.

The 50m rifle finals will take place at 2 pm.