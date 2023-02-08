Qatar residents mobilise to gather donations for earthquake-hit Turkey

The death toll from the earthquakes exceeded 8,500 , a figure as rescue efforts continue.

Qatar’s community has joined efforts to gather donations in Doha for the victims of the deadly earthquakes that struck Turkey and Syria, with donation drives set up in two areas in Doha.

The Turkish embassy in Qatar announced donations can be dropped off from Wednesday until the end of the week between 9am-5pm daily.

“Due to the earthquake disaster in Turkey, the in-kind aid will be collected under the coordination of our Embassy and Qatar Red Crescent,” the statement read.

Announcement regarding the donations to be delivered to the regions affected by the earthquake in Türkiye 📢 pic.twitter.com/bdYbu3IbDi — T.C. Doha Büyükelçiliği – Turkish Embassy in Doha (@TC_DohaBE) February 7, 2023

According to the statement, donations will be accepted during the same timings at both the Turkish Cultural Center (Doha Yunus Emre Enstitüsü) in Al Dafna and the Qatar Turkish School in Al Rayyan.

All aid will then be delivered to Turkey through Turkish Airlines and straight to the Disaster and Emergency Management Authority (AFAD).

The materials, all which must not be used, include winter clothing, tents, bed, mattresses, blankets, sleeping bags, heaters, and thermos.

Other items also include flashlights, power banks, instant food items, child food, diapers and sanitary kits. All of the listed necessities must be donated in a transparent bag that is addressed to the Turkish centre.

The post, also shared Qatar’s Sheikha Al Mayassa bint Hamad Al Thani, has garnered hundreds of comments from people seeking to provide aid to those affected by the earthquakes.

The Gulf state has already dispatched a search and rescue team along with 10,000 mobile homes and much-needed equipment to alleviate the suffering of thousands of victims.

The two deadly earthquakes rocked Turkey and neighbouring Syria on Monday.

The first 7.8 magnitude earthquake struck early in the morning with the epicenter close to the Turkish city of Gaziantep. Hours later, this was followed by a second quake with a magnitude of 7.5 in southeast Turkey.

The earthquakes are one of the deadliest to occur in the region this century.

On Wednesday, the confirmed death toll in Turkey and Syria exceeded 8,500. As it stands, at least 6,234 people died in Turkey and at least 2,530 others in Syria.

The World Health Organization has warned the death toll could reach as high as 20,000 as rescue operations continue.