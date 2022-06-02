Qatar renews support for ‘peaceful’ resolution in Ukraine war

Several foreign ministers from the GCC were gathered in Riyadh for the bloc’s meeting.

Qatar’s Foreign Minister Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al-Thani renewed the Gulf state’s readiness to find a peaceful resolution to the ongoing war between Russia and Ukraine.

This came in a meeting between Sheikh Mohammed and his Russian counterpart Sergey Lavrov on Wednesday. The discussions took place on the sidelines of the 152nd joint ministerial meeting in Riyadh.

According to Qatar’s Foreign Ministry (MOFA), some of the main topics discussed included “the Russian-Ukrainian crisis and its repercussions on global food security and the energy market.”

“[Sheikh Mohammed] reiterated Qatar’s readiness to contribute to every international and regional effort to find an immediate peaceful solution to this crisis,” said MOFA.

The Qatari official expressed Qatar’s commitment to the UN Charter and principles of international law.

Since the start of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine on 24 February, Qatar stressed the importance of respecting each country’s sovereignty, independence and territorial integrity.

In March, Sheikh Mohammed met with Lavrov in Russia, where they discussed the developments in Ukraine. In a joint press conference with Lavrov, the Qatari foreign minister condemned “everything to the contrary” of the UN Charter.

GCC meeting

Sheikh Mohammed also met his Saudi counterpart, Prince Faisal bin Farhan Al-Saud. MOFA stated that the meeting focused on bilateral cooperation in addition to regional and international developments.

Several foreign ministers from the GCC were gathered in Riyadh for the bloc’s meeting. GCC diplomats in the Saudi capital held a meeting with Lavrov on the sidelines of the session.

Meanwhile, a separate meeting also virtually took place between the GCC and Head of the Office of the President of Ukraine Andrey Yermak, along with Kyiv’s Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba.

The bloc expressed their support for mediation efforts to resolve the situation in Ukraine as well as a ceasefire. The GCC also stressed the importance of dialogue and a peaceful political resolution.

“The Council hailed the humanitarian and relief assistance provided by the GCC countries to Ukraine, and expressed its support for all efforts to facilitate the export of grain, all food and humanitarian supplies from Ukraine to contribute to affording food security for the affected countries,” said MOFA.

As of 31 May, Russia killed at least 4,149 civilians in Ukraine, including 69 children, since the start of the invasion, according to the UN. The actual figure however is believed to be much higher.

On 23 May, Qatar’s Amir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani expressed his country’s readiness to find a peaceful resolution to the war in Ukraine.

“We are in touch with all parties concerned in the Ukrainian crisis, and I am ready to contribute to every international and regional effort to find an immediate, peaceful solution to the conflict between the Russian Federation and Ukraine,” Sheikh Tamim told the World Economic Forum (WEF) in Davos.

The Qatari leader renewed his country’s rejection for violence, calling on the international community to help the victims of the war.

“We stand in solidarity with the millions of innocent refugees who are victims of this European war, and with the victims of all the other wars taking place right now. Victims of every race, nationality, and religion. I want us to help all of them,” said Sheikh Tamim.