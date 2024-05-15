Qatar renews call for UNSC to recommend Palestine as full UN member

The resolution was adopted with 143 votes in favour and nine against. The nine included the U.S. and Israel, with 25 countries abstaining.

Qatar has renewed its call for the United Nations Security Council to make a just and appropriate decision by recommending full membership for the State of Palestine in the UN.

The Permanent Representative of Qatar to the UN Sheikha Alya Ahmed bin Saif Al Thani delivered the statement on Tuesday at the resumed 10th emergency special session of the General Assembly.

The United Nations General Assembly on Friday overwhelmingly backed a Palestinian bid to become a full UN member by recognising it as qualified to join and recommending the UNSC “reconsider the matter favourably.”

Sheikha Alya expressed Doha’s pride in the adoption of the historic draft resolution by the General Assembly.

She went on to affirm the Gulf nation’s participation in adopting the draft resolution, reflecting its principled and longstanding position in support of the Palestinian people.

Sheikh Alya said that Qatar confirms that the State of Palestine meets the required criteria and conditions under Article 4 of the United Nations Charter.

This means that the decision represents a significant victory for Palestinians and provides a new opportunity for the Security Council to take a unified stance to recommend the membership of the State of Palestine.

The Qatari official also explained that despite the importance of this achievement, the Israeli onslaught in Gaza continues in clear violation of international law, international humanitarian law, relevant Security Council and General Assembly resolutions, and the International Court of Justice.

On Friday, the 193-member UNGA conducted a worldwide assessment of backing for the Palestinian bid to attain full UN membership.

This action, if successful, would essentially acknowledge the existence of a Palestinian state, following the United States veto in the UN Security Council last month.

The resolution was adopted with 143 votes in favour and nine against. The nine included the U.S. and Israel, with 25 countries abstaining.

The UNGA resolution “determines that the State of Palestine … should therefore be admitted to membership” and “recommends that the Security Council reconsider the matter favourably”.

More than 35,000 Palestinians have been killed in the genocidal war and the displacement of nearly two million civilians has exacerbated the ongoing genocide in Gaza with levels of alarming proportions.

According to UN spokesperson Farhan Haq, the Gaza health ministry published a breakdown of 24,686 fully identified deaths out of the total 34,622 fatalities recorded in Gaza as of April 30.

The fully identified death toll comprises 7,797 children, 4,959 women, 1,924 elderly, and 10,006 men, the UN spokesperson said, citing the Gaza health ministry.