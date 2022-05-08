Qatar Red Crescent provides aid to 7 million people worldwide

Established in 1978, Qatar Red Crescent Society is the Gulf nation’s first humanitarian and volunteering organisation.

On World Red Cross and Red Crescent Day, Qatar Red Crescent Society (QRCS) is joining a global celebration of the work and bravery of Red Cross and Red Crescent volunteers, as well as their great humanitarian services for communities everywhere.

Under the theme #BeHumanKIND, this year more than ever, people need to show compassion to one other and bring hope and humanity to everyone.

“We know the world can feel tough and scary right now,” said Ali bin Hassan Al-Hammadi, Secretary-General of QRCS. “These past months and years have been marked by multiple crises that have spared no one and have hit the most vulnerable people the hardest — from COVID-19 to the climate crisis, humanitarian emergencies and escalating conflicts”.



“But despite this, there is so much hope and humanity to be found in the form of acts of kindness. Acts of kindness are all around us. No matter how big or small, they make a huge difference in people’s lives. We believe that acts of kindness have the power to spark a ripple effect, to multiply, to spread across communities, countries, and the whole world,” he added.

#BeHumanKIND campaign

The International Red Cross and Red Crescent Movement adopts an approach of spreading acts of kindness everywhere. No matter how big or small, they make a huge difference in people’s lives and motivate them to help themselves and others.

In a statement, Jagan Chapagain, Secretary-General of the International Federation of Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies (IFRC), recalled the words of Henry Davison, former President of IFRC and a humanitarian leader: “The world is bleeding, and it needs help now”.

In this vein, QRCS has relief and development operations in numerous countries throughout the Middle East, Asia, Africa, Europe, and Central and South America.



QRCS reaches out to more than 7 million people every year, with a diverse range of services tailored to local needs. From emergency relief, health care, food, water, and shelter to disaster resilience and livelihood; helping people to prepare for, cope with, and recover from crises.

Mr. Al-Hammadi has pledged that, “whatever those in need are living through – a natural disaster, a health crisis, the effects of conflict or violence – we are here to support them”.

World Red Crescent Day

World Red Cross and Red Crescent Day is celebrated every 8th May – the birthdate of the Movement’s founder Henry Dunant. It recognises the bravery and dedication of millions of volunteers and staff members around the world.

Established in 1978, Qatar Red Crescent Society is the Gulf nation’s first humanitarian and volunteering organisation that aims to assist and empower vulnerable individuals and communities without partiality or discrimination.

QRCS is a member of the International Red Cross and Red Crescent Movement, which consists of the International Federation of the Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies (IFRC), the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC), and 192 National Societies.

In this legally recognised capacity, QRCS has access to disaster and conflict zones, thus serving as an auxiliary to the State of Qatar in its humanitarian and social efforts — a role that distinguishes it from other local charities and NGOs.

To mitigate the impact of disasters and improve the livelihoods of affected populations, QRCS provides medical services, food, water, shelter, and other needs to local communities.

It is also active at the humanitarian diplomacy and advocacy front, inspired by the seven international humanitarian principles: humanity, impartiality, neutrality, independence, voluntary service, unity and universality.

Faisal Mohamed Al‑Emadi​​ is the Chief Executive Officer of the Qatar Red Crescent Society.