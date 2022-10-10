Qatar Red Crescent launches annual ‘Warm Winter’ campaign

The winter season particularly affects refugees and displaced populations living in fragile camps.

The Qatar Red Crescent Society (QRCS) is set to provide much-needed aid to communities battling with the harsh winter season under its annual “Warm Winter” campaign.

The Qatari entity announced the launch of the campaign on Sunday under the theme “Humanity First: We Give Them Warmth”. The campaign is set to provide QAR 13.5 million of winter aid and projects to benefit 261,300 people.

“Too harsh is the winter for those families afflicted by the downs of life! They find themselves forcibly displaced to escape with their lives and children, suffering cold nights and hard days. For them to feel human, we need to show our humanity first,” said Ambassador Ali Al Hammadi, Secretary-General of QRCS.

Some of the aid QRCS is set to provide include heating materials, coats for all beneficiaries, blankets, mattresses, carpets, along with other items that can keep them warm. Additionally, the donations include foot staples, such as flour, while installing solar-powered water heaters.

The charity entity has also started sending text messages as an open call to locals in the community to donate to those more vulnerable during the winter season.

“All humane donors are invited to be part of this noble humanitarian endeavour, helping to alleviate the impact of the severe winter on those in need,” added Al Hammadi.

The winter season particularly affects refugees and displaced populations living in camps where their tents have no heating equipment as snowfall and rain could drown their only shelters. The harsh season only adds to their suffering, from loss to hunger.

According to the UN, the total number of forcibly displaced people worldwide reached 89.3 million by the end of 2021. Out of the total reported, 27.1 million are refugees and 53.2 million are internally displaced.

Children also bear the brunt of war and conflict globally, making up an estimated 36.5 million (41%) of the total forcibly displaced people reported as 1.5 million children were born as refugees.

Out of the total refugees reported, 69% come from five countries: Syria, Venezuela, Afghanistan, South Sudan, and Myanmar.

The ongoing war in Syria has resulted in 6.8 million refugees globally, representing the highest number reported. The decade-long war waged by the Bashar Al Assad regime has continued to force Syrians out of their lands.

Meanwhile, the ongoing war in Ukraine is also expected to contribute to the global refugee crisis, with Russia continuing to carry out attacks on civilians.