Qatar records over 800 Covid-19 cases in 24 hours

Covid-19 cases in the Gulf nation have gradually increased in recent months.

Qatar has reported over 800 new Covid-19 cases in the last 24 hours, according to new statistics by the health ministry.

Some 863 cases of Covid-19 were reported on Wednesday, of which 773 come stemmed from the local population while the remaining 90 were recorded in travellers landing in Doha.

There are currently 5,109 active cases across the nation— with this number continuing to rise steadily just months ahead of the grand FIFA World Cup football tournament in November.

التقرير الأسبوعي لمرض فيروس كورونا (كوفيد-١٩) في قطر – ٠٤ يوليو الى ١٠ يوليو ٢٠٢٢

Coronavirus Disease (COVID-19) Weekly Report in Qatar – 04 July to 10 July 2022#سلامتك_هي_سلامتي pic.twitter.com/J4Fyat2Vnk — وزارة الصحة العامة (@MOPHQatar) July 11, 2022

Despite the worrying figures, no fatalities were reported on Wednesday, with the overall death toll standing at 670 since the coronavirus was first detected in 2020.

Around 690 patients recovered from the virus on Wednesday, the health ministry figures show.

The number of those being cared for in the ICU also remain low, with a total of four patients hospitalised in the specialised unit across the country.

There are currently a total of 107 Covid-19 patients in hospitals, with 27 people being admitted on Wednesday alone.

The worrying rise in the numbers of cases have pushed more people to rush to hospitals and clinics to test for the virus. According to the latest Covid-19 report, 3,042 people had undergone testing for the first time on Wednesday.

With this, 15,004 persons have been tested in 24 hours.

The cases have been increasing despite the rise of Covid-19 vaccinations nationwide.

To date, the overall number of Covid-19 vaccination doses given has reached 7,271,027, whereas the total number of vaccine booster doses administered up to this point hit 1,797,693.

With the number of Covid-19 cases in Qatar continuing to rise, the government confirmed earlier this week that masks are once again mandatory in all closed public spaces to curb the spread of the virus.

In addition, the Medical Director of the Communicable Disease Center at Hamad Medical Corporation, Dr. Muna Al Maslamani, said the numbers will likely continue to increase in the upcoming weeks.

This comes in light of the easing of restrictions as well as a risk of returning holidaymakers carrying the virus without exhibiting symptoms, the official added.