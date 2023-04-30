Qatar records dip in traffic violations amid nationwide road safety improvements

Latest statistics show a reduced number of violations and an emphasis on awareness campaigns.

Traffic violations across Qatar have reduced amid ongoing efforts to significantly improve road safety, recent statistics revealed.

According to data released by the Planning and Statistics Authority (PSA), total traffic violations in February decreased by 49.1% compared to the same period last year, suggesting a major improvement. Compared to January 2023, traffic violations were reduced by 22.7% month-on-month.

The highest reduction in traffic violations was observed in speed limit violations, which decreased by 65.2% compared to the previous year, and by 38.4% on a month-on-month basis. The violations of traffic signs also witnessed a significant decline, with a decrease of 77.2% year-on-year, and 61.4% month-on-month.

The data further showed that guidelines and alarm signal violations saw a rise of 15% year-on-year and 53.3% month-on-month. However, metallic plate violations dropped by 17.1%, overtaking violations reduced by 33.5%, driving violations fell by 40.2%, and traffic movement violations decreased by 18.5%.

The report said radar speed limit violations accounted for 60% of the total traffic violations registered in February, while stand and wait rules and obligations violations were 25%, and other categories accounted for 15%.

The total number of new vehicles registered in February was 5,862, showing a monthly decrease of 8.2% and an annual decrease of 15.0%.

Last month, the Ministry of Interior’s General Directorate of Traffic celebrated the Gulf Corporation Council (GCC) Traffic Week between March 5 and 11, under the theme of ‘Your Life is a Trust’.

The event aimed to emphasise on the importance of traffic safety and the need to raise awareness on traffic rules and laws among the public. The celebration included a series of meetings and seminars to inform new drivers about safe driving practices, traffic laws, and the most common traffic violations.

The recent data shows how government’s efforts have significantly improved road safety in Qatar.