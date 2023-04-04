Qatar records 400% annual increase in visitors

This is what the latest issue of the ‘Qatar Monthly Statistics’ bulletin by the Planning and Statistics Authority (PSA) reveals about March.

Qatar welcomed around 389,000 inbound visitors overall in February 2023, up 406.3% annually and 14.3% from the same month the previous year, according to data by the Planning and Statistics Authority (PSA) website.

Gulf Cooperation Council visitors made up the most (38%) of all visitors, the official figures showed, while visitors from Europe trailed behind at 31%. Regarding port type, travellers arriving by air constituted the highest percentage, at 44%.

The increase in visitors comes just months after Qatar hosted the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022, in which it was able to showcase the country and its culture to millions around the world.

It also comes during the peak travel season when temperatures in Qatar float at a steady cool before spiking in the summer.

3 million population

Meanwhile, the PSA data also showed some 3,005,069 people in total, consisting of 2,162,870 men and 842,199 women, were counted in February.

The population in March 2023 increased annually by 6.3% in comparison to March 2022, when the population stood at 2,826,286, and by 0.75% in comparison to February 2023.

The population data show how many people of all ages—both Qataris and non-Qataris—were living within Qatar’s borders at the end of the month. They exclude Qatari nationals and foreigners with residency permits who were outside the state’s borders during the aforementioned time period.

The last time Qatar’s population last surpassed 3 million was in October 2022, when a total population of 3,020,080 was recorded.

Live births, divorces, marriage

The PSA also reported that 2,055 live births were registered in February 2023, falling by 5.6% from the previous month.

Additionally, 213 deaths were reported during the same time frame, which is a 9.7% decrease from January 2023.

The number of marriage contracts and divorce certificates in February 2023 was down from the previous month by 8.6% and 17.2%, respectively.

There were 310 marriage contracts in total, while 106 divorce certificates were issued.

According to PSA data, there were a total of 668 traffic accidents reported in February 2023, representing a monthly decline of 15.2% and an annual decline of 2.1%.

In February, minor injuries made up 91% of all traffic accident cases, with severe injuries making up 7%. Additionally, 13 fatalities were reported, which is 2% of all traffic accident cases.