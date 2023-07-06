Qatar received over 18,000 labour recruitment requests in June alone

Qatar’s Ministry of Labour unveiled insights into the nation’s employment landscape in its recently published June 2023 statistical bulletin.

Qatar’s labour ministry processed a staggering 18,027 new job applications over the span of one month, according to the latest statistical bulletin, Qatar News Agency reported.

Out of these applications, 10,935 were given the green light, while 7,092 were dismissed.

The report further reveals that authorities had to review 3,303 requests for professional role changes, of which 3,262 were approved, with only a small fraction – 41 requests – being rejected.

Work permits were another key area of focus. The ministry received a total of 929 work permit applications in June alone, of which 600 were renewal requests, 56 new applications, and 273 cancellations of existing permits.

Beyond application numbers, the bulletin also provided insight into the ministry’s oversight and enforcement actions.

Around 152 inspection visits to labour recruitment offices were successfully made over the course of the bulletin. Nearly all (147) passed the inspection, only four were in violation, and a single office was served a violation removal notice.

The ministry’s labour inspection department was particularly active in June, with a total of 4,472 inspection visits to various establishments.

These focused on ensuring compliance with the country’s labour market regulations and resulted in 522 companies receiving violation warnings.

A small number – 50 companies – had violations recorded against them.

The bulletin also shed light on labour-related grievances.

Labour relations department was inundated with 2,210 complaints from workers against their employers. Of these, 546 were successfully resolved, 46 were escalated to the Labour Dispute Settlement Committees, and 1,659 remain under review.

In addition, the department received 111 complaints from the general public, all of which have been addressed and resolved.