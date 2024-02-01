Qatar ready for a football showdown as AFC Asian Cup 2023 quarter-finals underway

Qatar, Japan, Iran, Jordan, South Korea, Australia, Tajikistan, and Uzbekistan will all vie for a spot in the semi-finals.

The AFC Asian Cup Qatar 2023 has moved on to the quarter-finals, with defending champions Qatar, as well as Japan, Iran, Jordan, South Korea, Australia, Tajikistan, and Uzbekistan all vying for a spot in the semi-finals.

Hosts Qatar are set to take on Uzbekistan’s White Wolves at the Al Bayt Stadium on Saturday evening.

Uzbekistan has been glorified as the dark horse who could potentially take down Qatar — a team that has so far played excellent football.

Meanwhile, Tajikistan will go head-to-head with Jordan but predictions on where this game could go are hard to say since both have played similarly well.

Australia will take on South Korea, who ended Saudi Arabia’s journey in the tournament after defeating them in penalties.

Iran was successful in taking Syria out of the Asian Cup, also on penalties, and will take on Japan in the quarter-finals — a team still the favourite to win.

The four-time champions cruised into the quarter-finals on Wednesday after an easy win against Bahrain, with goals from Ritsu Doan, Takefusa Kubo, and Ayase Ueda.

Iran, on the other hand, just about secured their place in the next stage of the tournament after an unexpected and gruelling game against Syria. But they were able to prevail after a 5-3 win in a thrilling penalty shootout.

Iran has now advanced to the quarter-final for the eighth time in a row, but with Mehdi Tarem absent in the next game after booking a red card in his last match, will Iran be at a disadvantage?

The AFC Asian Cup 2023 quarter-finals will kick off tomorrow.