Qatar ranks first worldwide in mobile internet speed

Mobile internet speed in Qatar was the fastest in the world during the World Cup in November 2022, new reports have found, marking a stark difference with the previous tournament in Russia.

Qatar rocketed to first ranked in the world ahead of hosting the FIFA World Cup in Ookla’s Speedtest Global Index Rankings report, with the median download speed standing at 176.18 Mbps while the upload speed maintaining a 25.13 Mbps in November.

In the worldwide ranking index, Qatar, which has one of the highest internet penetration rates in the world, has improved its performance by two points.

Al Janoub Stadium achieved the fastest median 5G download performance at 757.77 Mbps, while all World Cup venues reported median 5G speeds over 400 Mbps, according to an analysis of network performance of both Ooredoo and Vodafone combined. Ras Bufontas and Airport Free Zone had the best 5G performance among the most visited fan sites.

Comparing Qatar 2o22 to the most recent World Cup tournament in Russia, numbers revealed by a LiveU report from the tournament in Qatar show a tremendous rise in usage across the board. Broadcasters and sports organisations from 60 countries used more than 1,000 field units, compared to 485 units from 40 countries in 2018, and there was a 160% increase in live sessions to 78,000, with 40% of them occurring over 5G.

There was also a 73% increase in data usage, with 62TB of live transmissions.

Continuous live transmissions from Qatar were recorded for more than 20,000 hours. The charts with the most data, sessions, and broadcast hours were topped by Argentina and Spain.

The competition also made use of LiveU’s cloud-based products, notably LiveU Matrix for the economical IP cloud delivery of live feeds to viewers worldwide. Remote cloud production processes were implemented to enable more efficiency, resulting in fewer on-site personnel requirements and centralised production in home nations.

“These numbers, even bigger than expected, are the result of the multi-year project planning and preparation that went into getting ready for the event. We saw the market need for increased usage and support, and prepared accordingly,” said Ronen Artman, VP Marketing, LiveU.

“LiveU units could be seen everywhere in Qatar, covering the matches themselves, players’ interviews, interaction with the fans, general atmosphere and technical aspects of the games.”