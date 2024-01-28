Qatar Rail records over three million metro users during AFC Asian Cup 2023

During the first fourteen days of the AFC Asian Cup 2023 Qatar, over 3.1 million passengers used the Doha Metro and Lusail Tram for transportation.

Qatar Railways Company (Qatar Rail) announced that the total number of passengers who used the Doha Metro and Lusail Tram during the group stage of the Asian Cup Qatar 2023 exceeded 3.1 million, with three million passengers using the metro and 113,000 passengers using the tram.

From the group stage dates of the tournament, January 12 to January 25, Qatar railed expressed that the total number of trips to and from the stadiums amounted to 535,000.

The percentage of fans using the metro for transportation to the nine tournament stadiums reached 29 percent.

In contrast, the percentage of those using the metro for access to stadiums within walking distance from the metro network was 35 percent.

Qatar Rail highlighted that the busiest stations during the group stage were Msheireb, DECC, and Souq Waqif.

All three locations are linked to fanzines and fan activities sites, which makes them accessible to fans of the tournament to attend.

Ajlan Eid Al Enazi, Chief of Strategy and Business Development at Qatar Rail addressed the achievement, stating, “We are delighted to witness fans and visitors to Qatar placing their trust in our services. The group stage of the tournament highlighted a substantial number of fans opting for the Doha Metro and Lusail Tram for their daily commutes.”

The Doha Metro is directly connected to five of the nine stadiums that were built for the Qatar World Cup 2022.

During the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022, Doha Metro gained the confidence of 17.4 million passengers who travelled onboard the transportation to reach the stadium.

On the fifth day of the tournament, November 24, 2022, the metro set a record in the daily number of passengers, transporting more than 827,000 passengers in one day.

Overall, the metro played a pivotal role in successfully hosting the tournament, as 51% of the fans used the metro to go to the stadiums.