Qatar provides school supplies to orphans in Sudan

There are currently 13,291 people in Sudan who are sponsored under Qatar Charity’s programmes.

Orphaned children in the Sheikha Aisha bint Hamad Al Attiyah Model Orphans City in Sudan’s River Nile State have received school supplies, including backpacks and uniforms under Qatar Charity.

The project aims to support orphans in Sudan and provide a proper environment for them to flourish, as well as lessen the financial strain on their families by covering the cost of their education.

The distribution was part of the Qatar Charity’s orphan care initiatives, which were funded by Qatari philanthropists, according to a news release.

According to Youssef Abdullah, director of Social Affairs and representative of the executive director of the Ad Damer district, where the Sheikha Aisha Bint Hamad Al Attiyah Model Orphans City is located, the generosity of the people of Qatar created a joyful environment for the orphans.

He expressed his appreciation for Qatar Charity’s ongoing assistance with humanitarian relief and development in the area and noted that the orphans who received the uniforms, backpacks, and school supplies did so at a time when they were most in need.

Mother of two orphans, Rehab Othman, reported that her girls were pleased to receive the backpacks, clothes, and other school materials.

Umm Salama, a mother of three orphans, claimed that many families and mums of orphans were unable to pay for new clothes, school supplies, and backpacks for their kids.

As part of its social welfare initiatives for people sponsored in Sudan, Qatar Charity gives special attention to orphans by conducting a variety of programmes and projects.

Qatar exports education

In Sudan, Qatar Charity opened the Taiba Education City in Sudan, the largest project of its kind.

The complex, which provides inclusive services for orphaned children, spans across 9,000-sqm and consists of several facilities, including a foundation school with nine classrooms, a computer lab, as well as a secondary school with four classrooms, a laboratory, a library and a computer lab.

Taiba Education City also hosts offices and a health centre that provides medical services for students and residents from surrounding villages.

The city also includes various administrative facilities, dining and activities halls, sports facilities and a dormitory for 500 orphans.

Over in Banladesh, some 15 schools are being built by Qatar Charity, providing living and learning spaces for close to 3,500 pupils.

Each of the institutions will have classrooms, dorm rooms, teacher quarters, and student dining and activity areas.

Nearly 10,000 students have benefited from the 38 educational facilities that Qatar Charity has built in the last five years for residential and academic services.

Qatar Charity already supports 3,312 orphans in Bangladesh and has launched similar education-focused programmes worldwide.