Qatar provides monthly cash aid to 100,000 families in Gaza

The besieged seaside Palestinian city was subjected to Israeli shelling that began on 5 August and ended three days later with a truce brokered by Qatar and Egypt.

The Qatar Committee for Gaza Reconstruction has started distributing cash aid to families in the Gaza Strip on Sunday, in collaboration with the Qatar Fund for Development.

According to the committee’s chairman, Ambassador Mohamed al-Emadi, cash assistance will be delivered to about 100,000 impoverished and families in need throughout the besieged enclave, noting each household will get a $100 grant.

The relief will be provided through the UN at more than 300 designated centres and stores across all governorates.

Qatar provides a monthly humanitarian donation to Palestinian families in the Gaza Strip who are suffering from the Israeli blockade’s severe economic and living conditions.

Earlier this month, Qatar promised to rebuild houses in Gaza that were demolished during the most recent Israeli assault on the besieged city.

“The leader of the movement expressed his deep appreciation to the brotherly State of Qatar, the Amir, the government and the people for this noble stance, which is added to its honourable record in the reconstruction of the Gaza Strip,” said Hamas.

The ruling Hamas government in Gaza stated its leader, Ismail Haniyeh, had gotten clearance from Qatar’s Foreign Minister Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al Thani.

Houses in Rafah and northern Gaza are among those set to be renovated.

The besieged seaside Palestinian city was subjected to Israeli shelling that began on 5 August and ended three days later with a truce brokered by Qatar and Egypt.

According to Palestine’s News Agency (WAFA), the death toll stands at 49. Among those slain in the attacks were 17 Palestinian children.

Anas Khaled Inshasi, 22, was the most recent casualty, dying on August 12 after suffering grave injuries. Liyan Al-Shaer, ten, died from her injuries after being treated at Jerusalem’s Al-Makassed Hospital.