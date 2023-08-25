Qatar provides gas cylinders, healthcare services to Rohingya refugees

A cumulative count of 231,966 refugees have been beneficiaries of Qatar Charity’s initiatives within the past two years.

Some 17,793 Rohingya refugees in Bangladesh were supplied with gas cylinders by Qatar Charity, which also provided free healthcare services to 1,063 refugees in Cox’s Bazar.

Qatar Charity’s relief team collaborated with governmental authorities and UNHCR to allocate cooking gas cylinders to refugee families on Bhasan Char, an island in Bangladesh.

Over 1,000 refugees underwent medical care at Qatar Charity’s healthcare facility located in Chakmarkul Camp-21 in Cox’s Bazar.

“We regularly receive support from Qatar Charity, which has a positive impact on our daily lives,” said Nur Fatema, one such beneficiary refugee.

“Our lives depend on relief assistance,” said Azizur Rahman, while also underlining Qatar Charity’s continuous provision of assistance since the outset of the Rohingya refugee crisis.

“During my pregnancy, I received medical consultations and treatment from Qatar Charity’s health center, which is a blessing for us as refugees,” Rahman was reported to say.

The Cox’s Bazar camps are home to over 950,000 Rohingya refugees. As a strategy to alleviate camp congestion, the Bangladeshi government has transferred several hundred refugees to Bhasan Char.

Rohingya refugees have been fleeing violence and attacks since 2017 as part of a deadly crackdown on the Muslim population in Myanmar. The United Nations previously slammed the attacks as a “textbook example of ethnic cleansing”.

Almost a million people have since taken refuge in Bangladesh with generations born in camps. According to UN figures, almost a million Rohingya live in camps in Cox’s Bazar.

Since the onset of the Rohingya refugee crisis and their relocation to Bangladesh, Qatar Charity has maintained a presence there to provide essential aid. These endeavours encompass the supply of housing materials, prompt delivery of essential aid, provision of medical services, and ensuring access to clean drinking water.

Qatar has continued to send aid to Rohingya refugees in collaboration with international agencies. In 2018, Doha donated more than $8 million in aid to the UNHCR.

In May, Qatar Charity began rebuilding 326 homes for Rohingya refugees in the Balukhali camp in Cox’s Bazar, following the tragic fires that destroyed the shelter of thousands in March.

Qatar Charity has rebuilt 537 homes for Rohingya refugees in the Kutupalong camp in Cox’s Bazar after more than 9,500 shelters were destroyed during a fire in 2021. Following the tragedy, thousands of refugees were evacuated to temporary camps on Bhasan Char Island.