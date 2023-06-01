Qatar provides aid to families affected by Typhoon Paeng in Philippines

At least 164 people died and 270 others were injured as a result of the typhoon.

Qatar provided humanitarian aid to some 1,600 families affected by the deadly Typhoon Paeng, also known as Nalgae, which struck the Philippines late last year.

The Qatar Fund for Development (QFFD) and the Qatar Red Crescent joined efforts to provide the much-needed assistance, Doha’s state news agency (QNA) reported on Wednesday.

“These aids aim to address the aftermath of the typhoon and provide early support to the affected individuals,” QNA reported.

In a statement, QFFD said the aid includes a mobile kitchen, food baskets, water tanks in addition to cash assistance. According to QNA, at least 164 people died and 270 others were injured as a result of the typhoon.

In October, the tropical storm triggered landfall that displaced hundreds of thousands. At least 2.4 million people were affected by the destructive natural disaster, one of the worst to hit the Philippines last year.

A Bloomberg report at the time said agriculture losses stood at around $22.4 million.

​​Made up of more than 7,000 islands, the Philippines is prone to tropical storms, where an average of 20 major natural catastrophes hit the country on an annual basis. The latest deadly cyclone was the fourteenth to hit the country last year alone.

The Philippines is located along two tectonic plates on the Pacific Ring of Fire.