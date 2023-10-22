Qatar prepares for its first women’s basketball league

A noteworthy sum of QR140,000 and valuable financial prizes will be up for grabs throughout the tournaments.

Qatar’s Basketball Federation (QBF) has officially announced the commencement of its first ever women’s basketball league, scheduled to begin next month.

QBF President Mohammed Saad Al Mughaiseeb announced the league will be played in three stages within a single group, and described the move as a fundamental pillar of the Qatar National Vision 2030.

“Our objective through these programmes is to achieve excellence and success in women’s sports, which serves as a fundamental pillar of the Qatar National Vision 2030. As an organisation, we are committed to empowering women and expanding opportunities and support for Qatari women,” Al Mughaiseeb said.

The league’s first edition will witness the participation of six teams, namely Al Gharafa, Al Arabi, Ho0ps Al Shamal, Black Ravens, Pro Sport, and Al Multaqa.

The league is set to begin from November 6 to February 15 and will offer a massive sum of QAR 140,000 as well as valuable financial prizes for teams taking part.

The girls’ league will also kick off on the same date with Amna Bint Wahab School, Pro Sport, Fame Sports Academy, Hoops North, Al Multaqa, the Recreation Center, and the Sports Laboratory all contending in the inaugural partnership.