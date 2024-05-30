Qatar praises Spain’s recognition of Palestine’s statehood during Arab-Islamic Summit on Gaza

Officials at the meeting in Madrid discussed the latest attacks in Rafah while renewing their calls for an immediate ceasefire in the Gaza Strip.

Qatar’s Prime Minister Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al Thani has commended Spain’s recognition of Palestine’s statehood, during a summit aimed at mobilising international action to stop the Israeli war on the Gaza Strip.

“We appreciate Spain’s efforts towards the war on Gaza and value its position regarding the recognition of an independent Palestinian state,” Sheikh Mohammed, who is also Qatar’s foreign minister, said on X.

The Arab-Islamic summit in Madrid gathered officials from Arab and Islamic nations including Qatar, Palestine, Jordan, Saudi Arabia, Egypt and Turkey, where discussions centred on the developments in Gaza.

Hussain Ibrahim Taha, the chairman of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation, was also present at the Wednesday meeting. The officials also met with the Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez as well as Spanish Foreign Minister Jose Manuel Albares.

The meeting took place a day after Spain, Ireland and Norway formally recognised Palestine’s statehood, affirming their support for a two-state solution. Currently, 145 out of the United Nations’ 193-member states recognise Palestinian statehood.

Speaking at the Moncloa Palace at the time, Sanchez said that the recognition of Palestine was “a matter of historical justice” and an attempt to establish peace.

“The only route towards establishing peace is the establishment of a Palestinian state, living side by side with the state of Israel,” he said.

Palestinian Prime Minister Mohammad Mustafa renewed his appreciation for Spain’s move, thanking Prime Minister Sanchez on behalf of Palestine’s President Mahmoud Abbas.

“On behalf of President Abbas and the government of Palestine, the people of Palestine, we warmly welcome Spain’s recognition of the state of Palestine,” Mustafa said. “This recognition strengthens our resolve to continue our struggle for a just and lasting peace.”

The recognition of Palestine’s statehood came amid Israel’s ongoing genocidal war in Gaza that has reduced the once vibrant coastal enclave to rubble.

The brutal Israeli onslaught resulted in the killing of at least 36,171 Palestinians, mostly women and children, with thousands more unaccounted for as they remain trapped under the rubble.

Israeli occupation forces have intensified their attacks on the southern city of Rafah since the start of the month, starting with the occupation and closure of the Egypt-Gaza Rafah Crossing.

Rafah has witnessed almost daily massacres, with Israeli forces launching a barrage of attacks on tents sheltering displaced Palestinians this week.

Officials at the meeting in Madrid discussed the latest attacks in Rafah and renewed their calls for an immediate ceasefire in the Gaza Strip, according to the final communique.

Speaking to the press following the summit, Jordan’s Foreign Minister Ayman Safadi slammed the Israeli government.

“The future of the region cannot and should not remain hostage to a radical, extremist Israeli government that continues its blatant aggression against the Palestinian people, ignores international law and the will of the international community,” he said.

The Jordanian official also renewed his condemnation of the Israeli massacres in Rafah.

“The massacres that burned children alive in Rafah over the past two days reveal the brutality of this aggression and the need for the international community to stop this brutality and save the region and its future from the destructive policies and actions of the Israeli government,” he said.