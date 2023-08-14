Qatar Post takes 40% stake in Turkish e-commerce platform

Turkish Souq was established in 2018 out of a partnership between the Turkish postal service PTT and Qatar Post.

Qatar Postal has secured a 40% stake in prominent Turkish e-commerce platform, Turkish Souq, local Hurriet daily reported.

Serving as an international e-commerce hub, Turkish Souq offers consumers high-quality products from leading brands, combining an international shopping experience with competitive pricing.

The platform is pivotal for small to medium-sized businesses looking to venture into foreign markets, offering goods ranging from furniture and apparel to sports equipment and beauty products.

Turkish Souq was established in 2018 out of a partnership between the Turkish postal service PTT and Qatar Post.

Currently, the platform boasts some 300,000 products that are shipped to over 50 countries globally.

Details regarding the financials of the deal remain undisclosed. However, last week, the Treasury and Finance Minister of Türkiye Mehmet Şimsek commented on the blossoming economic relationship between his country and the Gulf nations.

“We have a productive dialogue with the Gulf countries. The most concrete indicator of this is the $51 billion investment package deal announced [in July]. We expect some of those investments will begin this year,” he stated in an interview with a Turkish newspaper.

The transaction follows closely on the heels of President Recep Erdogan’s diplomatic visit to Qatar last month.

The trip was part of the official’s wider three-nation Gulf tour that also included diplomatic stops in Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates to draw investments from the region.

Among the already-announced deals is a significant drone procurement agreement that was inked with the Turkish defence firm Baykar in Saudi Arabia.

Erdogan’s tour culminated in Qatar where he formalised a joint declaration with Doha as well as the exchange of nearly 100 documents to bolster bilateral cooperation across various sectors.