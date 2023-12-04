Qatar PM, Blinken discuss Gaza aid, ceasefire breakdown

Qatar had successfully mediated a temporary truce that began on November 24 and was renewed twice before ending on Friday morning, lasting a total of seven days.

Qatar’s Prime Minister Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al Thani received a phone call from US Secretary of State Antony Blinken on Sunday, where they discussed Israel’s war on Gaza and efforts to revive a lapsed ceasefire and de-escalation, the country’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs said.

During the call, Sheikh Mohammed conveyed Qatar’s unwavering commitment, alongside its mediation partners, to restore “calm” after Israel unleashed a relentless bombing campaign, killing 21,022, including over 8,000 children since October 7.

“Qatar is committed, with its mediation partners, to continue the efforts for the return of calm, stressing that the continued bombing of the Gaza Strip after the end of the pause complicates mediation efforts and exacerbates the humanitarian catastrophe in the Strip,” MOFA said in the statement.

For his part, Blinken said he spoke to Sheikh Mohammed, who is also the Gulf nation’s foreign minister, about “ongoing efforts to facilitate the safe return of all hostages and further increase levels of aid to civilians in Gaza.”

Qatar had successfully mediated a temporary truce that began on November 24 and was renewed twice before ending on Friday morning, lasting a total of seven days.

The humanitarian pause initially took place at 7:00 a.m. Gaza local time for four days before extending it for two additional days on November 27. On November 30, almost an hour after the initial truce expired at 7:00 a.m. Gaza time, it was again extended for a seventh day.

The pause saw the release of at least 110 captives from Hamas in Gaza in exchange for the release of 240 Palestinian women and children from Israeli prisons, according to a Doha News tally.

Doha has said efforts to revive the truce are ongoing, and that ultimately the mediating country is looking to secure a permanent ceasefire.

Sheikh Mohammed expressed “Qatar’s firm stance on condemning all forms of targeting civilians, and that killing civilian, especially women and children, and practicing the policy of collective punishment are unacceptable under any pretext,” the MOFA statement on Sunday said.

He further emphasised “the necessity of opening humanitarian corridors to ensure that relief and aid reach the Palestinian brethren stranded under the bombing.”

Around 1.7 million people, or close to 80 percent of Gaza’s total population, are displaced from their homes.

The Israeli bombing campaign on Gaza has given rise to a dire humanitarian crisis, with an impending threat of mass starvation and hunger looming over Palestinians.

The relentless violence has disrupted essential services, as Palestinians rely on contaminated water sources, with the International Rescue Committee (IRC) warning that their lack of access to proper sanitation and hygiene, waterborne diseases will inevitably spread.