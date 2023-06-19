Qatar pledges $50 million in humanitarian response to Sudan

The latest high-level meeting comes more than two months into Sudan’s deadliest conflict in years, where more than 1,500 people were killed.

Qatar has pledged $50 million to support the United Nations humanitarian response plan as well as the regional refugee plan for Sudan, during a donor conference in Geneva on Monday.

The Gulf state’s Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al Thani announced the Qatari donation during his virtual participation at the event, which was co-chaired by Qatar.

“Based on our fraternal responsibility and our moral and human duty towards our brothers in Sudan, and as a continuation of our continuous humanitarian and development efforts in brotherly Sudan, we announce the State of Qatar’s pledge of $50 million to support the efforts of the Humanitarian Response Plan and the Regional Refugee Plan,” Sheikh Mohammed announced.

The event was also chaired by Saudi Arabia, Egypt, Germany, the European Union, the United Nations Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA), and the High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR).

The latest high-level meeting comes more than two months after the start of Sudan’s deadliest conflict in years, in which more than 1,500 people have been killed.

During his speech, Sheikh Mohammed renewed Qatar’s unwavering stance in supporting Sudan’s “unity, independence, sovereignty, and safety” while rejecting “all forms of intervention in its domestic affairs.”

“We appreciate regional and international efforts, especially the joint Saudi-American mediation that achieved several humanitarian ceasefires,” the Qatari official said, also thanking the African Union’s efforts.

Qatar also stressed that the conflict cannot be resolved militarily and said political resolution is the only way out.

Sheikh Mohammed renewed calls on both sides of the conflict to “immediately” halt the fighting while prioritising the public interest, holding dialogue, and adhering to international and humanitarian law.

“Our moral and human commitment requires that we all stand in solidarity with the brotherly Sudanese people,” he said.

The top Qatari diplomat said the Gulf state’s humanitarian efforts are ongoing, noting that at least 318 tonnes of aid have already been delivered to Sudan as evacuation flights continue. So far, more than 1,784 people have been airlifted to safety onboard Qatari military aircraft.

“The widening humanitarian crisis in Sudan requires an urgent response and sufficient funding to fill the gap in the humanitarian response plan in Sudan and the regional plan for refugees,” Sheikh Mohammed added.

Violence erupted in Sudan on 15 February following a period of simmering tensions between the Sudanese paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF) and the Sudanese army.

On Saturday, Sudan’s warring factions agreed to a new 72-hour ceasefire effective Sunday morning.

“Qatar spares no efforts to stand besides the brotherly Sudanese people until it overcomes this crisis,” Sheikh Mohammed said.