Qatar pledges $100mn in aid to Ukraine during ‘meaningful’ discussions in Kyiv

The Gulf state called on Russia to respect Ukraine’s sovereignty and territorial integrity last month.

Qatar has pledged $100 million in humanitarian assistance to war-struck Ukraine during an official visit to Ukraine’s capital, Kyiv, on Friday.

During the visit, the Gulf nation’s Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al Thani discussed topics of global food security and the expired Black Sea grain deal with President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

“This money will be channelled for reconstruction in the health and education sectors, humanitarian de-mining and other important social and humanitarian projects,” the Ukrainian Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal said on Friday during a briefing.

HE the Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs announced that the State of #Qatar will provide $100 million in humanitarian aid to Ukraine and allocate 50 scholarships for Ukrainian students to study in Qatari universities, during an official visit to Kyiv. pic.twitter.com/DoWutKKQEi — Qatar's International Media Office (@IMO_Qatar) July 28, 2023

The substantial humanitarian assistance package is intended to support the European country’s ongoing recovery, enhancing its infrastructure and social services.

In addition to the humanitarian aid, the Qatar is also offering 50 scholarships to Ukrainian students to study at leading Qatari universities.

This scholarship initiative will allow Ukrainian students to access high-quality education in various academic fields, aiding in the development of a skilled workforce that will contribute to Ukraine’s socio-economic growth.

The move comes at a critical time when Ukraine requires external support to rebuild its nation and strengthen its domestic and international policies.

Peace formula talks

The officials also discussed Ukraine’s peace formula, according to the Ukrainian official, which consists of a comprehensive 10-point peace plan aimed at putting an end to Russia’s war on Ukraine.

The plan focuses on critical aspects such as nuclear energy and food security, as well as the restoration of Ukraine’s international borders.

Shmyhal further expressed gratitude to Qatar for its willingness to mediate and assist in the repatriation efforts concerning thousands of Ukrainian children who were taken to Russia following Moscow’s invasion.

The country claims its intention is to protect orphans and abandoned children in the conflict zone, while Ukraine argues that many children have been unlawfully deported.

The United States has also reported that thousands of children were forcibly removed from their homes.

Ukraine’s Zelenskyy described his meeting with Sheikh Mohammed as “meaningful”, during which the Gulf state’s potential investment in Ukraine’s reconstruction efforts were discussed.

The discussions encompassed finding ways to ensure the continued safe operation of the Black Sea grain corridor, which facilitates the shipment of Ukrainian grain via the Black Sea. However, specific details were not disclosed.