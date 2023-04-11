Qatar opens newly reconstructed Sheikh Hamad bin Sultan Al Thani Mosque

The new mosque can accommodate up to 1,100 worshippers and features dedicated parking facilities.

The Ministry of Awqaf and Islamic Affairs recently inaugurated the Sheikh Hamad bin Sultan bin Jassim bin Mohammed Al-Thani Mosque in the Umm Al Amad area.

The new mosque, built over 2,267 square meters, can accommodate up to 1,150 worshippers.

بعد هدمه وإعادة بنائه

بحضور وكيل الوزارة المساعد لشؤون الدعوة والمساجد#وزارة_الأوقاف تفتتح جامع حمد بن سلطان آل ثاني في أم العمد

يقام على مساحة 2267 م2 ويتسع لـعدد (1150) مصلٍ ومصليةhttps://t.co/wq0ZDlQTZ2#رمضان_في_قطر pic.twitter.com/Xg9SLQzFeB — وزارة الأوقاف والشؤون الإسلامية (@AwqafM) April 11, 2023

The inauguration ceremony was attended by high-ranking officials, including Assistant Undersecretary of the Ministry of Awqaf and Islamic Affairs for Da’wah and Mosques Affairs, Mohammed bin Hamad Al Kuwari, Sheikh Ahmed bin Hamad bin Sultan Al-Thani, and Director of Engineering Affairs Department at the Ministry, Khaled Al Abdul Jabbar.

Al Kuwari explained that the mosque was demolished and rebuilt as part of the Ministry’s plan to expand and develop a number of mosques across the country.

This is in line with the Qatar National Vision 2030, which aims to keep pace with urban growth and population increase.

What to expect

The newly constructed mosque, which opened its doors to worshippers during the holy month of Ramadan, features a spacious main prayer hall that can accommodate up to 650 worshippers, a prayer hall on the mezzanine floor that can accommodate 450 worshippers, and a women’s hall that can accommodate 60 worshippers.

The mosque also has dedicated parking facilities with spaces for 17 cars, including several parking lots designated to serve people with special needs.

It will also be open for Itikaf, the period of seclusion and devotion in which an individual secludes themselves in a mosque, disconnecting from worldly affairs to concentrate solely on worship.

The Sheikh Hamad bin Sultan bin Jassim bin Mohammed Al-Thani Mosque is a welcome addition to the Umm Al Amad area, providing a modern and comfortable place for worshippers to practice their faith.

Last year, the ministry also opened Al-Manaa Mosque, which is located in Lusail Marina and extends to 14,000 m² with a capacity to accommodate up to 3000 people.