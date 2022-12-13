Qatar opens mission headquarters in Nigeria

In March, Lagos witnessed the Qatar-Nigeria Economic Forum, an event that was launched in a bid to strengthen the two countries’ trade ties.

Qatar opened its mission’s headquarters in Abuja, Nigeria on Monday as the two countries further expand their bilateral ties, Doha’s foreign ministry announced.

The opening of the diplomatic headquarters was attended by several Qatari and Nigerian officials, including Doha’s Ambassador to Nigeria Dr. Ali Al Hajri. The Nigerian president’s envoy Hanan Buhari was also in attendance.

The latest development marks yet another important development in Doha and Abuja’s ties.

The event was organised by the Qatar Development Bank. During the forum, business officials reviewed mutual investment opportunities in both countries, building an economic bridge between Qatar and Nigeria.

Officials attending the event discussed cooperation in various fields, including agriculture, manufacturing, oil and gas, mining and infrastructure development..

Last year, Nigeria requested to enhance its economic cooperation with Qatar in gas development to develop its investment in the industry. Nigerian media had reported that Qatar planned to invest $5 billion into the African country’s economy.

The two countries were also in talks over partnering in Nigeria’s Sovereign Wealth Fund (SWF).

Qatar’s Amir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani and Nigeria’s President Muhammadu Buhari agreed to develop bilateral ties during a visit by the Qatari leader in 2019. More than 7000 Nigerians are working in the Gulf state as of 2021.

In February, Nigeria’s Minister of State for Petroleum Resources Timipre Sylva was in Qatar for the Gas Exporting Countries Forum’s (GECF) sixth Summit.

Nigeria is Africa’s largest economy and top oil exporter, with crude oil sales accounting for 90% of its foreign exchange earnings.