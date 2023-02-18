Qatar Open 2023: Swiatek makes history with back to back wins

Favourited to win the tournament, the 21-year-old Polish superstar sealed her second Qatar TotalEnergies Open final in a row.

Tennis prodigy Iga Swiatek prevailed in the Qatar TotalEnergies Open by destroying her American opponent Jessica Pegula 6-3, 6-0 at the Khalifa International Tennis and Squash Complex in Doha on Saturday evening.

Swinging past Danielle Collins, Belinda Bencic, and Veronika Kudermetova, Swiatek towered the courts earlier than expected despite windy conditions.

Ahead of the prestigious final against the second seed, the Polish was confident of creating a back-to-back win, crediting her mindset for her campaign.

“[I felt] pretty confident,” Swiatek told reporters after her domination against No.42 Collins.

“I’m happy that I was kind of composed and from the beginning till the end, pretty focused and disciplined with tactics,” Swiatek added.

Employing challenging rallies against Pegula, Swiatek took the lead to ultimately become the first player to uphold a Hologic WTA Tour singles title since she won her second straight Rome title in May last year.

Both local and international fans eyed Swiatek to take home the Golden Falcon during the tournament in regional sports hub Qatar.

“She is inspiring and will go down as one of the greatest, even at this age,” one fan visiting from Greece told Doha News.