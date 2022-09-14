Qatar offers condolences after deadly building collapse in Jordan

The reason behind the collapse remains unknown.

Qatar has offered its condolences to Jordan following a deadly building collapse in Jabal Al Weibdeh on Tuesday, in which at least five people were killed.

“The Embassy of the State of Qatar in Jordan extends its sincere condolences and sympathy to the families of the deceased in the collapse of the building in Al Weibdeh area in Amman and a speedy recovery to all those affected,” read a statement by the Gulf state’s consulate.

سماع صوت أحد المحاصرين تحت أنقاض العمارة المنهارة في #اللويبدة #الأردن pic.twitter.com/aCcWt2bkb9 — القلم الحر (@freepen2020) September 14, 2022

The Qatari mission in Jordan also thanked the rescue teams “for their heroic work” as operations continued hours after the tragic incident.

According to Jordan’s news agency (Petra), the number of fatalities reached five overnight as 14 others were injured, including a 13-year-old.

Jordanian Prime Minister Bisher Khasawneh also called for an investigation to probe the reason for the collapse of the four-storey building, thought to be an old residential unit. The building is located in a key tourist area of Amman known for its vibrant art scene as well as its historic sites.

Petra reported that Khasawneh ordered specialised teams “to exert maximum efforts” to complete rescue operations, as other Jordanian media reports noted at least 10 people may still be under the rubble.

On Wednesday, Minister of State for Media Affairs and government spokesperson, Faisal Al-Shboul said that the site’s structure has made rescue efforts difficult, highlighting little space between buildings.