Qatar News Agency launches services in French, German and Spanish

Qatar’s local news agency News has launched its services in three new languages: French, German and Spanish.

The introduction of the multilingual service is part of a larger effort by Qatar News Agency to modernise its operations in line with the significant advancements made in reaching a global audience.

This includes communicating Qatar’s voice in all languages and promoting Qatar as a sporting, tourist and business destination, the agency said.

With the new additions, which come less than two months prior to the World Cup’s kick-off, QNA is now able to provide news services in five different languages, namely Arabic, English, French, German and Spanish.

By diversifying its services, the news agency aims to reach a significant portion of those who are flocking to Qatar for the World Cup, in addition to already existing residents beyond the mega-event.

The new additions, according to QNA Director-General Ahmed Saeed Jabor Al Rumaihi, gives audiences who can read in the languages the necessary information they need to learn about Qatar, including its economic, social, tourism and cultural policies.

This enables QNA to serve as the gateway for readers to get a closer look at the Gulf nation.

The official added that the new services were carefully selected since, in addition to their widespread use, readers of the languages will likely be of the highest visitors to the country in December.

Al Rumaihi emphasised that news will be broadcast in a variety of languages around-the-clock using qualified translators to ensure accuracy and efficiency.