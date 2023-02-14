Qatar Museums launches donation campaign for victims of Syria, Turkey earthquake

So far, more than 35,000 people have been confirmed dead in Turkey and Syria.

Qatar Museums (QM) has announced a campaign named ‘Be Their Hope’, encouraging staff, visitors, and sponsors, to participate in donating items to help survivors of the recent devastating earthquakes in Syria and Turkey.

In partnership with Qatar Red Crescent Society (QRCS), QM volunteers and partners will begin accepting donations at the staff parking at Museum of Islamic Art and National Museum of Qatar between 9am and 7pm on Wednesday 15 and Thursday 16 February.

Qatar Red Crescent is calling for urgently required supplies, which include:

Canned foodstuffs with an expiry date of at least 6 months (powdered milk and canned goods)

Clothes and blankets (only new items will be accepted)

Hygiene products (diapers in sizes suitable for children and elderly, sanitisers, alcohol, and surgical gloves)

First aid supplies (antiseptic spray, bandages and dressings, safety pins, sterilising wipes, adhesive tape, foil blankets, etc.)

Toys of any kind

Donations can be made at the Museum of Islamic Art (MIA) and National Museum of Qatar (NMoQ). The donation point for MIA is situated in staff parking beneath the bridge and can be found here: https://goo.gl/maps/TtyYzMrkwHiZaHHn6. The donation point at NMoQ is based in the staff parking area, located here https://www.google.com/maps/search/25.284713,+51.550733. Boxes of donations should carry a detailed inventory of contents.

Ali bin Hassan Al-Hammadi, Secretary General of Qatar Red Crescent commented on the campaign, saying: “At Qatar Red Crescent, we are dedicated to providing aid and support to those in need, especially during times of crisis. We are proud to partner with Qatar Museums on this donation campaign for the earthquake survivors in Syria and Turkey and are grateful for the community’s support in making a difference in the lives of those affected.”

“In these trying times, it is our duty to come together and support those affected by the earthquakes in Syria and Turkey,” said Chief Executive officer of QM Ahmad Al Namla.

“At Qatar Museums, we believe in the power of community, and by launching this donation campaign in partnership with Qatar Red Crescent, we look forward to encouraging people to join forces and contribute anything they can to provide crucial support for those who are most in need.”

In addition to their commitment to preserving, restoring, and expanding Qatar’s cultural offerings, Qatar Museums endeavour to aid those affected by disasters, and urges everyone to join them in making a difference in the lives of those affected by donating whatever they can.