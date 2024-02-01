Qatar Museums’ exciting February line-up of events

This is a comprehensive guide for all the events organised by Qatar Museums this month.

Qatar Museums (QM) has scheduled a lot of new activities and workshops in February for people of all ages. These events focus on art, culture, and heritage, this is all you need to know about them.

In celebration of the Qatar-Indonesia Year of Culture 2023, QM’s Department of Heritage and Archaeology presents a lecture by Dr Stephen A Murphy, esteemed Pratapaditya Pal Senior Lecturer in Curating and Museology of Asian Art at SOAS, University of London.

Scheduled for February 19 at 6:30 pm in the Museum of Islamic Art auditorium, the talk delves into the ancient maritime links between the Gulf region and present-day Indonesia. Admission is complimentary.

Mudbrick making workshop

Hosted at Qatar Preparatory School on February 18, 21, 25, and 28 from 8 am to 11:30 am, this hands-on workshop, a collaborative effort with QM’s Architectural Conservation Department, introduces participants over 18 years of age to the traditional craft of air-dried mudbrick making.

Interested individuals can register by contacting Thomas Modeen at [email protected].

‘The Future of Mobility’

The Qatar Auto Museum, in collaboration with Expo 2023 Doha, proudly showcases ‘The Bicycle: the Future of Mobility’, a captivating exhibition at the Cultural Zone – Al Bidda Park, available until March 16, 2024.

Imagining The Future of Mobility: Scheduled for February 5 and 19, from 9:00 am to 12:00 pm at NMoQ AI Centre, this workshop invites 15-20-year-olds to envisage the evolution of transportation, considering a spectrum of futuristic vehicles, from bicycles and e-bikes to autonomous cars and hyperloop systems.

Qatar’s contribution to sports, guided tour

Join us on February 5 and 12, for a guided tour, exploring Qatar’s sports history and its cultural and trade connections within the Arab world.

The tours, conducted in English (1:00 pm – 2:30 pm) and Arabic (4:00 pm – 5:30 pm), come against the backdrop of the AFC Asian Cup.

Journey around Qatar guided tour

Offered weekly from Sunday to Wednesday, this educational tour, tailored for students from kindergarten to grade 12 and university students, takes a deep dive into Qatar’s rich history, heritage, and culture.

Available in multiple languages, bookings can be made at [email protected].

Art Workshop: Discovery Programmes Trace and Track

Running from Sunday to Wednesday, 9:00 am to 12:00 pm, this workshop emphasises the importance of creative documentation, a skill integral to both individuals and society.

School bookings are available via [email protected].

The Big Win: Storytelling Session

Set for February 3 from 4 pm to 5 pm, NMoQ’s storytelling session titled ‘The Big Win’ imparts lessons on the broader implications of victory. Post-session, children can craft a keepsake to take home.

Bookings can be made at [email protected].

The Museum of Islamic Art

MIA is offering a lot of activities this February, including family days, storytelling, and workshops in illustration and pottery. The events are listed below.

Pinch Pottery Workshop

On February 3, 2024, from 3 pm to 5 pm, children aged 5-7 are invited to master the ancient technique of pinch pottery.

Registrations can be made at [email protected].

Introduction to Gemstone and Jewellery Illustration

Running from February 4 to 6, 3:30 pm to 5:30 pm, this workshop educates participants on the gemstones and jewellery in MIA’s collection, culminating in creating their own inspired illustrations.

Registrations can be made at [email protected].

Family Day – Fashioning an Empire

On February 3, from 4 pm to 6 pm, MIA’s Family Day will focus on fashion inspired by the Fashioning an Empire exhibition.

Isfahan Abayas & Caftans Fashion Show

MIA will host a fashion show on February 12, from 6 pm to 7:30 pm, featuring sustainable designs by 14 talented designers, inspired by the Fashioning an Empire exhibition.

The show will be held in MIA West Courtyard, and tickets can be obtained by emailing [email protected].

Other events

‘Fire Station: Artists in Residence’ will also conduct two art workshops in February.

‘Procreate and Characters: Designing with Mohammed Al Emadi’: These workshops will take place on February 16 and 17, from 4 pm to 6 pm.

For a comprehensive schedule of all exhibitions, public workshops, tours, and events, please visit Qatar Museums’ official website.